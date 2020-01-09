Love Island 2020: Ollie Williams at Made in Chelsea?

Loading...

The very first winter edition of Love Island starts this Sunday, January 12th, when 12 singletons fly to South Africa to have the chance to find love.

And while the show hasn’t started yet, it appears that new candidate Ollie Williams may already be talking to appearing on another reality TV show after his stay on the dating show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in South Africa, the 23-year-old from Cornwall, who is entitled to a title of nobility, announced that there were discussions about appearing at E4 Made In Chelsea with Jamie Laing and Louise Thompson.

“I know there was a mumble about possibly going on the show. I wasn’t spoken to by the show, but there was mumbling about my sister and me. We weren’t officially spoken to by the show,” he said.

Could Ollie see him hang out with Oliver Proudlock or Alex Mytton at Chelsea’s The Bluebird?

“Yes, possibly,” he said before adding that his main focus when he appeared on the ITV dating show was in search of love.

“As I said, this show is all about finding love for me. After that, it’s not about becoming famous. If that happens, it happens, but if I chose a TV show, it would be an ITV race. I want to be a racing expert, of all things, because I really like racing. Chris Hughes does that, but he doesn’t know much about horses. “

There’s no denying that Ollie meets all the criteria at the E4 reality show that accompanies the lives of heirs, heirs and wealthy young people in West London.

After all, he’s a heir to the Lanhydrock estate and a landowner – a detail he won’t hide in the villa.

When asked if he would keep his assets secret, he said, “I probably wouldn’t keep it secret because that would be deceptive and crazy. At home, I usually think of myself as a Cornish land and farm owner. I wouldn’t keep it secret hold, but I wouldn’t scream or brag and stuff, “he explained.

And despite his rich upbringing, Ollie is not worried that girls only like him for his money and believes that he will be able to trick someone with the wrong intentions.

“The first group of girls going to the villa won’t know my background, but those who saw the ads, the videos, and the publication might play a little more in their minds?” I would find out pretty quickly, I think. “

Love Island starts on Sunday the 12th January at 9 p.m. and continues with ITV2 on weekdays and Sundays