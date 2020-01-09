Love Island 2020: Ollie Williams almost had a military career

Loading...

This Sunday 12 new singletons will leave Villa Love Island to have the chance to find love.

The ITV show, which was broadcast for the first time in 2015, has proven to be a great success as many participants make big deals and forge successful careers for themselves.

But for the land owner Ollie Williams – who was one of the first candidates to enter the South African villa – life could have taken a completely different path to reality TV.

Before signing up for the ITV dating show, the 23-year-old had plans to serve in the army – and he should train at Sandhurst College later this week.

After a knee injury from rugby, Ollie’s dreams were shattered.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in South Africa, he said: “I should have gone to Sandhurst on Monday. How funny is that? I’m as fit as I could be – I run 20 miles a week, I have no problems, I am every day at the gym, I’m not a problem, but they just said no because they have the rule here that anyone who has this injury cannot go in. ”

Love island winter 2020 – meet the 12 singletons in search of love

He added: “Going to Sandhurst was a pretty tough job, it’s the classic mid-range backup plan. So that can be taken away, I have to turn my thumb and sit at home and take a leadership role when my father resigns or when I have to take a desk job, and I honestly can’t think of anything worse. I really am not. I know everyone says that, but I’m not a guy for a desk job. “

Ollie should have given up his dream of Sandhurst, but that does not mean that he has given up his “military mentality” that he will be showcasing in the villa.

“I would describe myself as an alpha dog in most areas of my life. I would describe myself as a leader. I am definitely willing to coordinate challenges. I would say I like to play a leading role,” he said.

One thing Ollie won’t stand up for is trolls who admit that he has dealt with bullies in the past.

“I’m thick-skinned. I grew up with a stick-stone mentality with my parents,” he said.

“In the past, people used to call me names quite often, but I have fairly thick skin. You can see a terrible message right away and just not read it. I don’t really comment, I just keep going.”

Love Island starts on Sunday the 12th January at 9 p.m. and continues with ITV2 on weekdays and Sundays