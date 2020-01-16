It may have been less than a week, but we’re already knee-deep in the love island drama.

Our Love Island 2020 contestants are expected to be the most explosive as we’ve seen two love triangles, a departure, and some quarrels.

But Connor Durman of Love Island, who grappled with his partner Sophie Piper after cheerfully celebrating the news of two new boys entering the villa, has already raised her eyebrows.

Connor said to Sophie in the episode last night: “Don’t rub that in my face – it’s disrespectful that I feel attacked.”

Ofcom has since received 13 complaints about the argument.

And it seems that not only Twitter flared in the series, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling also noticed Connor’s behavior.

I only speak to RadioTimes.comStirling explained: “It is an unfortunate personality mistake.

“I think [Connor] shows some very classic male traits.

“We grew up in an alpha environment where any attack on our masculinity or on people we need or who depend on us is questioned. We will see ourselves as weak or less or of less value.

“It doesn’t look good. He felt degraded because his masculinity is being questioned. And he dealt with it in a way that is far from ideal.”

However, Stirling added that he “enjoys learning from our islanders”.

We get a double serving of Stirling, and the 31-year-old comedian also hosts the fourth series of Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility, which is broadcast directly to Love Island.

In this series, Stacey Solomon replaces Scarlett Moffatt, who confirmed to Stirling that he had to leave the program because of a “diary conflict”.

“Stacey is great. She’s just a woman of the people. She just understands it, she’s just a personable and naturally funny person,” she said.

“I think we got ridiculous this year. It’s rather stupid. Like a little bit of Vic [Reeves] and Bob [Mortimer]. It’s more silly slapstick stuff and a few more jokes.”

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility returns to ITV on ITV2 at 10:05 p.m.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9 p.m. on weekdays and Sundays.