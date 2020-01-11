Loading...

It’s a series of premieres for Love Island’s sixth series – it’s the first time we’ve traveled to South Africa to experience action, it’s the first time Laura Whitmore has taken over the reins as a presenter, and that’s it first time we have her A group of female twins enters the mansion (five series after the original twins Tony and John Alberti in series one).

Yes, our islanders will see double when our identical twins Eve and Jess Gale come to the villa, ready to really spice things up when they reach Cape Town.

And maybe a bit embarrassing for the couple, both admit that they have exactly the same taste in men – which even the 20-year-old sisters could see failing.

Speak with RadioTimes.com In South Africa, Jess said: “We have the same taste in men. We never argued about being with a guy, we didn’t try to argue about guys, we respect each other, the ultimate girl code.

“We all agree that when we see a guy we like, he looks really attractive. I don’t know how it works, but it just seems to work. It just happens that one of us goes for them. “

When asked how they would settle the bill if they quarreled over a man, Eve replied, “It never happens.”

While the two were approached for the show together, they are not a single candidate; They are both two separate entities when it comes to connecting – and being unloaded from the island.

“It would be so bad if one of us were dropped,” said Eve. “We are rarely separated, so it would be stressful and sad because we wouldn’t even be able to get in touch with each other.” Even if we are separated, we are at FaceTime. “

The two are so inseparable that they said they could even leave the show if one was dumped in front of the other.

“Maybe,” said Eve. “It depends on how happy the other person was. I think we would try to stay and see. We don’t even want to think about it! “

Love Island starts on Sunday, January 12th and continues its work on weekdays and Sundays on ITV2