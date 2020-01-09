Love Island 2020 candidate Ollie Williams will not inherit Lanhydrock

Loading...

Love Island candidate Ollie Williams will trade a luxurious life for another luxurious life when he enters the South African mansion.

When he was announced to be part of the Winter 2020 cast, Ollie revealed that he was in fact a heir to a beautiful escape from Cornwall.

Before appearing on the ITV2 show, Ollie said, “My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The family title is Viscount Clifden.

“If my father dies or abdicates, I will take over the title and estate as the oldest child. I am the heir to Lanhydrock. “

While the Lanhydrock estates are undoubtedly the home of the Clifdens, it seems that Ollie is wrong in believing that he will inherit a country at all.

See, his great-grand uncle donated Lanhydrock House and the surrounding country to the National Trust in 1953.

A spokesman for the National Trust explained everything RadioTimes.comand reveals: “We are aware that Oliver Williams will appear as a candidate on ITV’s Love Island.

“It’s great to hear that he would like to inherit Lanhydrock House. But we have bad news for him; it won’t be!

“In the distant past, his great-great-uncle decided in 1953 to give Lanhydrock House and the surrounding country to the National Trust, which is now used by 400,000 people annually. It is just one of 500 locations owned and operated by the National Trust. “

Lanhydrock House, Cornwall

You can’t blame a man for trying …

Still, Ollie is undoubtedly from a wealthy family, but he has to show his best behavior when he’s in the villa, otherwise he could lose everything.

Speak with RadioTimes.com In South Africa, he joked that his father had taken drastic measures when he learned that his boy was entering Love Island.

Ollie explained: “Well, my father initially wrote me out of his will, but he was joking. He is very supportive.

“My mother is actually a big fan of the series, which is interesting because I am not, I have never seen it before!”

Love Island starts on Sunday the 12th January on ITV2