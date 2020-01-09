Loading...

Love Island 2020 is said to cause temperatures to rise this Sunday as 12 sexy singletons drive to the South African villa to find love.

Week after week, the spectators watch how a crowd of girls in bikini and shirtless boys prick, mate or joke at each other.

While it is easy for this year’s participant Connor Durman to stroll around in a swimsuit to spend eight weeks, he has shown that getting in shape for the ITV dating show is “difficult”.

Speak with RadioTimes.comhe explained: “I trained so hard. The hardest I have ever trained. It was hard over Christmas, but I just had a couple of days eating what I wanted and came back to it. I had my mind focused on something, but it was pretty good. “

Love Island has been shot at by viewers, and many accuse producers of not introducing real body diversity.

Fans flocked to Twitter just this week as they expressed concern about the latest attendees.

Nevertheless, Connor – who had previously made his teeth – insisted that he feel no pressure to have a certain point of view on the show.

He continued: “I was always in good shape for me, but I wanted to do my best.”

So why did he make his teeth?

“I was on a rooftop in Australia and a guy I worked with came back with my mouth full and I thought, ‘What the hell! ‘They looked so good that I looked online and flew to Thailand a month later to get them done. In retrospect, it was a little bit crazy, but I think it was worth it, ”he said.

Connor’s new teeth have definitely paid off in dating, as he revealed that his success rate has only increased since the procedure.

“I think it definitely helped. Sometimes I look at a girl and one of the first things I look at is her teeth. I think it helped me a lot,” he said.

But while the businessman might be able to win over the ladies with his mother-of-pearl white, he admitted that he is unlikely to be the best-shaped guy in the villa.

“The gym is like my main hobby. I’m down there five or six days a week. But I’m sure there will be a lot bigger guys who are fitter than me. “

Love Island starts on Sunday, January 12th, at 9:00 p.m. on ITV2