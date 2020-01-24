Richard Scott Smith just wants to be loved.

At least that is what he tells us, in a voiceover, during the first moments of the new docuseries of Showtime, Love Fraud, a slippery but galvanizing portrait in four parts which retraces the gross story of Scott of deceiving, of manipulating and steal from the women he dated. Scott may very well want to be loved. But during the series, what stands out is less the portrait of a romantic asshole than an asshole – a sociopath whose nastiness is so obvious that spending more than three hours studying her scams and assaults looks like dissecting a rotten fruit to understand why it is not juicy.

Directed by Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing (Jesus Camp), the series opens with Tracy, a middle-aged woman in Kansas City. Her daughters do their hair and make-up while she gets ready for a date. “Meeting quarantine sucks,” she says as we watch her glide over the profiles of prospects. When she teamed up with Mickey, he felt different: he loved and had fun, took her out for motorbike rides and told him that he loved her and couldn’t stand being away from her. They moved in together, soon got engaged to get married, and then he separated – but not before combining their accounts and draining his savings.

Tracy is one of at least 10 women Scott has scammed this way, most of them going through the same rigmarole. “He was like the perfect partner,” recalls an Arkansas woman named Ellen as the doc presents more and more strangely similar stories, cutting them out to paint a larger picture of Scott’s disturbing operating mode. In each case, Scott gave the women no reason to doubt him. “Things are going at a different pace at this age,” said Tracy, who was 47 when he met. Suspicion should not have to attend worship.

As we learn more about Scott’s lies, we get more and more angry. He would play different roles for his girlfriends, playing Christian or atheist, using a variety of names and stories, telling them he was about to receive millions of dollars from a medical malpractice lawsuit. Meeting this ideal man, says a woman named Sabrina, “was like a golden ticket to me. I was just like, “God loves me.” “

After each romance, the women tried to locate Scott, calling the police for identity theft and fraud. But without “serious” charges, the authorities did not seem to care. The implication was that if these women were gullible enough to fall in love with the guy, trust him and marry him, then the fallout belonged to them and to them alone.

Fortunately, most women continued to find a website: a blog created by a former girlfriend detailing Scott’s lies and warning others not to fall into the same trap. As more and more women came across and commented, the blog became a sort of record, helping to piece together Scott’s countless offenses. It would also be, they hoped, the key to finding it.

This is where the documentary team seems to go down in history, arriving just when the women are starting to form a coalition. Together, they ask for help from Carla, a hard nosed bounty hunter who agrees to help them find him. The rest of the series is devoted to this mission, supporting women in their efforts and the tips shared on the blog.

The problem with this approach is that the series soon becomes the show of Richard Scott Smith, a thorough investigation of a guy who is almost as boring as his name. While direct access to Scott is limited – the fact is that he’s out of reach for most of the series – Scott’s presence permeates every minute of screen time. We hear about him from family members, watch a constant stream of his photos and videos, and listen to all the women he has wronged, obsessed with the need to take revenge on him.

Worse, we are constantly confronted with Scott’s supposed intellect. “He looks like an idiot but he is not,” Carla notes at one point, an idea we hear repeated in various forms throughout the series. It makes sense why it would be prudent to portray Scott as intelligent: when the women he cheated on are believing that their gullibility – or even their desperation for love – is to blame, it is worth remembering that Scott was strategic to his game. But being a shameless conman doesn’t make you smart, and it certainly doesn’t make you worth 300 minutes of our attention.

Stylistically, the series unfolds like a real mystery of crime, stationing itself at the intersection of the Me Too era and the age of the scam. Denominational interviews with women are often interspersed with fascinating collage-type animations, and mystery film music intermittently overlaps with sequences describing their research. These choices serve to intensify the drama on the aesthetic level, and the animation is particularly fresh and attractive, combining touches of color with cutouts in Terry Gilliam style.

There are undoubtedly advantages to telling this type of story. It is encouraging to see women rallying together on a united front against Scott’s wickedness. The blog, which becomes an essential tool in their alliance, feels symbolic, evoking other spaces – online and offline – where women have shared whispered ideas and found comfort in numbers.

The documentary could have explored it further, zoomed out to position these stories of women in an ecosystem of male manipulation, online scam or female solidarity. “Unless he kills someone, they don’t give a damn,” says Sabrina in a disposable line on her efforts to seek help from the cops – an infuriating idea that the documentary refuses to investigate further. Because so many women have met Scott online, I also found myself hoping that the series would learn about how dating sites have recognized (or failed to recognize) Scott’s abuse of their services. Are dating sites doing anything to intercept and block these kinds of users? Based on the love fraud, I would not know, but I know a lot about the pathology of Richard Scott Smith.

A major risk in this type of villain portrait is to mythologize or glorify the act of inciting people to go out together. We have learned from movies like John Tucker Must Die and countless romantic comedies by Matthew McConaughey that making women love can be equivalent to some kind of male power – admirable and fun, even when women manage to overthrow steam and despite the men in return. While Love Fraud never goes away from presenting Scott as a disturbing criminal, the docuseries attribute a thread of intrigue to his movements. As we follow each of his steps, there is a constant effort to psychoanalyze his behavior so as to humanize it. Sometimes the series looks like a flaccid pathological portrait that is both tedious and frustrating.

“I will do anything to be anybody,” said Scott in a voiceover at the start of the series. There is a tinge of irony in the use by filmmakers of this line: By stealing the emotion, time and money from these middle-aged women, Scott takes a larger-than-life status for them, increasing their ability to continue their daily lives. During his four episodes, Love Fraud makes him unpleasantly our too, trying to take off his layers one by one. But as many of his ex-wives and girlfriends have found, there is little in his nucleus that is worth it.

