LOVE AND THUNDER Saying it is one of the best it has ever read – GeekTyrant

Chris Hemsworth recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his upcoming Netflix movie Extraction. He was asked about the director while on the show Taika Waititi‘S Thor: Love and Thunder. As you would expect he offered only praise for the film’s script, saying:

“It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. Taika is at its best, and at its best. If the version I read is the one we run with, it’s going to be pretty crazy.”

Waititi had previously exposed the insanity of the film by revealing the existence of Space Sharks, and also explained that this movie would make Ragnarok look like:

“It makes Ragnarok feel like a really safe film run at the mill. This new movie feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what they wanted to see and then said yes to every single thing. “

It will certainly look like Waititi will bring something badass and special to Marvel fans with this next movie and I am excited to see how far it takes to take the insanity.

Hemsworth also talks about the appliances he has taken over the years since playing Thor, and confirms that he has Mjolnir and Stormbreaker in the house.

Thor: Love and Thunder is written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone wonderful). Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson he will return as Thor and Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman She also plans to recreate her role as Jane Foster and will defeat the mighty Mjolnir. Christian Bale he will portray the main crime in the film.

The female Thor storyline is based on Jason AaronIt takes place on The Mighty Thor, which follows the story of Jane Foster who has cancer and takes on Thor’s mantle and powers. We still don’t know for sure whether the cancer element will be part of the film’s story.