Brittany revealed some painful truths in Life After Lockup. Photo credit: WEtv

Love After Lockup’s Brittany revealed some tough truths last night in the latest episode of Life After Lockup. Spectators have been following her redemption story since last year when she debuted with Marcelino in season two of the successful WEtv reality show.

Brittany and Marcelino experienced a lot of ups and downs as they found their new normal. The two met while she was locked up, and when she was released, her love story really started. While briefly discussing her life as a child and teenager, Brittany opened this season of Life After Lockup.

What did Brittany reveal in Life After Lockup?

Last night, viewers learned that Brittany had a very problematic upbringing from Love After Lockup. She revealed to her mother that she had a relationship with a 30-year-old man at the age of 12.

Brittany mentioned his name, but Life After Lockup wiped it out. This man fathered their first two children, who have since been adopted.

Not only was this information terrible, but Brittany also showed her mother where she had slept and hung out after becoming homeless after fleeing home.

It was an open area with bushes and little shelter, something that both moved. Women learn to build their relationship from scratch, sharing all truths before this can begin.

Now that Brittany’s mother and younger sister live in Las Vegas, she wants to make sure that they can work to be a family.

She is currently expecting her second child with Marcelino and the two are raising their son Giovanni and their daughter Zoila. Brittany wants her mother and sister to be part of the family and it is necessary to deal with past demons.

What is Brittany from Life After Lockup doing now?

Brittany recently announced that she is working on a book. Her life story is one that several Love After Lockup viewers would read about. She has managed to avoid anger and change her life.

The couple recently celebrated their daughter’s first birthday and will shortly celebrate the birth of their second child.

Marcelino has a lot of problems in his relationship with Brittany because he “controls” them, but he wanted to protect them from possible setbacks. These two have shown that hard work and lots of love can do a lot.

Despite the destruction of her past and the traumatic experiences she has experienced, Brittany shares her story through Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup. It’s been a year since she first made her debut on reality television, and looks like she’s not quite done yet.

Life After Lockup will be broadcast on WEtv on Friday evenings at 9 / 8c.