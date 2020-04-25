Louisville, UVA interested in 2021 wing Deebo Coleman

It’s been a fun couple of days for top-50 NCAA Basketball fan Deebo Coleman.

2021 Four-star wing, Dallan “Deebo” Coleman continues with his hard work as he takes over the offer from the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday.

“Earlier today, coach (Chris) Mack called and told me I had an offer,” Coleman told ZAGSBLOG’s Jacob Polacheck. “He was just telling me how I could relate to them and how he could watch a movie with me and find something he liked. He also told me what to do. ”

The Cardinals’ offer came just days after his coaching staff took a virtual tour. Coleman also heard from Virginia, on April 21.

“Virginia, they called today. They just introduced themselves and said they were going to look for me. ”

(EMBED) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YhUHXtaPKo (/ embed)

The 6-6 / minor shooting guard holds 13 offers, five of them from the ACC and some from Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Clemson. Alabama, Florida, Memphis, Georgetown, Iowa State, Ole Miss, North Florida, as well as Oklahoma State were the others who offered certificates. In addition, he has also heard of Maryland and Oregon, North Carolina and Tulsa.

Coleman is a “bucket-getter” who can score a variety of points, including fish and explosions. He is a fantastic supplier, or by contact, has a great mid-range game and the jumper is colored just beyond the arc. Coleman is also a longtime athlete and also a fast sportsman.

The Callahan (FL) native had a sophomore season in West Nassau County averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.9 steals 3.7 triples in a game of 26. Coleman shot 48% from field, 45% from distance and also 73% from free range. Coleman posted five five-pointers and scored two points in 25 games in 26 appearances, scoring the highest 20-point average in 20 events and scoring at least 30 points in the first half of the game.

Coleman is a 70-point player for the 2021 rankings. 247 Sports, Competition and ESPN each rank 34-48. However, 247Sports is registering it at just 67 years old.

Coleman said Louisville, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Memphis have been working hard for their recovery work. He spoke to each of the other schools with Polacheck.

Way to go: Coleman says he’s impressed with the Demon Deacons’ coaching experience in the NBA, which begins with director Danny Manning and assistants Rex Walters and Randolph Childress. Wake Forest is the only official destination for Coleman since he visited there, Feb. 21-23.

“The tour went well,” Coleman said of Wake Forest. “They were very good at saying that if I came in and played with them I would have to go up and fill them with big shoes.”

“From a school standpoint, I love that it’s a small campus, so I don’t have to drive too much,” he said. “Also, from the basics point of view, coach (Danny) Manning lets the players go.”

Coleman earned Wake’s victory over Duke while on campus. The Deacs have commitments from the Class of 2021, middle 6-of-6 Trey James.

Georgia Tech: The yellow jacket was one of the first teams to offer and was looking forward to it, Coleman said. He has been on an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech and has made two home visits.

“Usually, I would come in and take the ball in my hand from the beginning, playing 40 minutes,” Coleman said of the Jackets’ lineup.

Technology does not yet have commissions from the class of 2021.

Memphis: Coleman says Memphis has taken it very seriously, and he likes the experience of NBA Penny Hardaway and Mike Miller. He also liked the fact that Hardaway let the guy play. Memphis is without consent from the class of 2021.

Maryland: Coleman and the Terrapins are in the realm of feeling. Maryland does not have consent from the class of 2021.

Oregon: Coleman is in the first round with the Ducks. Oregon currently has a commitment from a four-star center, named Isaac Johnson.

UNC: He returned unofficially to Chapel Hill during the football season and said he was being continued by the coaching staff to watch his performance during the quantine. The Tar Heels have an endorsement from four-star Dontrez Styles in 2021.

Tulsa: “They (asked) what I did during the follow-up and told me about school and basketball programs.” Tulsa has no guarantees from the class of 2021.

Antanifotsy: He unofficially took them to Clemson last fall, and they’ve been writing them regularly. The Tigers have yet to receive a recognition from the class of 2021.

Alabama: Coleman said he’s good at the Crimson Tide and wants them to play fast and shoot six. He made an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa. The Tide is no exception in the junior class.

Ole Miss: Coleman received the offer on April 10 and is very pleased. “This offer really helps me,” he told Ben Garrett of 247Sports. “I’m glad I offered them and they said I could help with their program. I know two things about Ole Miss. (Ole Miss head) Coach (Kermit) Davis is passionate about his players, they are great at player development and have a winning attitude. “The rebels have no consent from the class of 2021.

Florida: The Gators were among his first offers, and he made an unofficial visit in October. UF is without consent from the class of 2021.

Next: Power rankings for the Big 12 premiers for the 2020-21 season

So what are her sisters making in college decisions and what are the reasons for their university choices? Coleman said he plans to cut the list by the end of the summer and make the decision before the start of the school year. In terms of cases:

“How many relationships have I had with a few coaches on staff. I look at players who are in and out, opening up space for me, where I can enter, play and succeed. Player development, too. ”