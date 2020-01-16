Louis Vuitton's men's fashion show attracts rappers, models and more

January 16, 2020 | 2:11 p.m.

The celebrity set can’t get enough of Virgil Abloh. Tons of famous faces not only appear for his off-white fashion shows, but are also in the front row when he presents his Louis Vuitton men’s fashion collections. A typical example: The fashion show on Thursday in Paris, which included big names like Bella Hadid, Diplo, actor Daniel Kaluuya and even the legendary artist Takashi Murakami. See all the celebrities who took part in the lively show.

Daniel Kaluuya

Takashi Murakami

Migos members Takeoff and Quavo

