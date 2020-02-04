Louis Tomlinson: The First Time Video Interview

On the heels of his debut solo album Walls, released last week, Louis Tomlinson sat down for a chat with Rolling Stone about some of his career highlights, such as the time he performed with Steve Aoki in his first X-Factor performance ever.

“That was really a special moment for me,” Tomlinson recalled. “There was a lot of pressure on my shoulders that day.”

Shortly after Tomlinson and the rest of One Direction had graduated from their UK X-Factor run, they felt their first brush with international fame when they were in Sweden for a recording session. Tomlinson recalls that a group of fans unexpectedly turned up outside the studio. “That was a real eye-opening moment for us, that even people outside our own country know us.”

The singer also discussed some of his early influences, such as Green Day’s Bullet in a biblical live album and DVD, as well as examples in which he professionally defended himself. “In the first 18 months of making [Walls] I had many sessions that I was frustrated about, and not necessarily because of the quality – more to taste and the way some sounds felt to me. So I think I had to go through frustration, and then had that one moment when I thought, “I’m going to follow my heart and do what I love, instead of trying to focus on radio like that.”