Louis Theroux’s podcast launches next 7 days and we are so prepared

All through the lockdown, additional and extra people today appear to be turning to baking, striving out residence exercises and supplying bibliotherapy a go.

But if you’ve been paying out time listening to your favorite podcasts, we have some information for you: Louis Theroux is moving into the pod globe.

In news we completely wanted, Louis is launching his initially at any time podcast, Grounded with Louis Theroux, and to say we’re enthusiastic is an understatement.

Louis has been paying out his days in lockdown speaking to a quantity of celebs, from writer and documentary-maker Jon Ronson, comedian Lenny Henry, musician Boy George and actor Miriam Margolyes. Each episode will be an hour long and will characteristic Louis conversing to 1 of his significant-profile friends, receiving up close and particular though anyone is grounded.

Louis mentioned: ‘I’ve genuinely cherished carrying out these interviews. It’s been a opportunity to talk to men and women I admire and have in depth conversations with them, about their life, their occupations, and their most personal emotions.

‘Making a podcast and radio collection is pretty distinct to my standard way of doing work. And for that reason, I’ve found it really enjoyment and refreshing.’

Rhian Roberts, Radio 4 Commissioning Editor for Electronic and Podcasts, says: ‘Surprisingly, supplied his renowned voice and interview fashion, Louis’ never ever experienced a podcast or radio series so we couldn’t be happier to welcome him to Radio 4. It feels like these a handle in these moments to settle down with a podcast complete of heat and mischief – and a whole lot of perception. Louis is these kinds of excellent enterprise, as usually.’

An introduction is presently accessible on BBC Appears, and you will be equipped to hear to the very first episode on 27th April. It will also be broadcast on Radio 4 on Wednesday 6 May perhaps at 8pm, and new episodes will be introduced just about every Monday.

We are so ready.