Louis Theroux reveals Joe Exotic of the Tiger King must have sex with her husband at the same time to avoid jealousy – The Scottish Sun

LOUIS Theroux has revealed that Joe Exotic Tiger King had had sex with both her husband at the same time to avoid them becoming jealous.

Louis, 49, met Joe in 2011 while making his documentary Louis Theroux Dangerous Pets, and it seems like he has to know a little about Joe’s personal life.

Louis Theroux has claimed that Joe Exotic told him that he would have sex with her husband at the same time

Joe, who became famous since Netflix released Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, married two men at the time, John Finlay and Travis Maldonado.

At the time of their three-way marriage, John was 31 and Travis was only 20, and both of them began working at Joe’s 19-year-old Zoo.

According to The Weekend Australia, Joe told journalists that men avoid jealousy by making love in a group, with all three being involved all the time.

Louis Theroux has admitted that he is jealous of Tiger King’s success

“This works wonderfully,” Joe told Louis at the time, “Because we’re all too tired to have sex.”

During the Netflix documentary, viewers saw John moving with a woman named Stormey Sanders. The couple are now engaged and have children together.

They also learned about the tragic death of Travis in 2017, with authorities saying that he accidentally shot himself in the head.

Joe Exotic is currently serving a sentence of 22 years in prison

Just a few months after Travis’s death, Joe married Dillon Passage, 22, and the two were still together at Joe’s arrest in 2018.

Joe is currently serving a sentence of 22 years after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plan against his exotic animal rival Carole Baskin, 58, who also appeared in the Netflix series.

Meanwhile, Louis recently admitted that he was obsessed with documentaries and was even jealous of his success.

One of Joe’s husbands, Travis, accidentally shot himself and died in 2017

Joe’s other husband, John, has since moved in with a woman and has children

Writing in The Times, filmmakers say: “… I really enjoyed Tiger King, my pleasure was only slightly weakened by envy and lost the opportunity that I was not involved in what turned out to be a global collision (I just went online and saw that OJ Simpson has posted a review with his own theory about the crime involved).

“I remember that, after making our documentary, which came out as the Most Dangerous Animal in America, I felt there might be a series of longer forms made about the world, even though I didn’t know Joe would eventually be trapped. in the case of murder-for-hire and I really can’t claim any kind of prescience other than to notice that it’s very strange for Americans to keep many large exotic animals in small cages. “

