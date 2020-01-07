Louis Theroux and Richard Dreyfuss do Celebrity Bake Off

Loading...

Channel 4 has announced this year’s line-up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, which features experienced actor Richard Dreyfuss.

The stars of Jaws and Stand by Me are joined by 19 other well-known personalities, including documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux, British tennis player Johanna Konta and singer-songwriter James Blunt.

The five-part series will return in 2020. Four celebrities fight for the Star Baker crown in three rounds – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper.

Richard Dreyfuss Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Queer Eyes fashion guru Tan France will wear oven gloves alongside The One Show presenter Alex Jones and television judge Rob Rinder. Alison Hammond, TV personality Scarlett Moffatt and radio host Kelly Brook will also compete this morning with The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley and Emmerdale’s Caroline Quentin.

Comedians Russell Howard, Jenny Eclair, Joel Dommett and Mo Gilligan will also conjure up their rolling pins in the series. YouTuber Joe Sugg and Love Island star Ovie Soko join the tent.

EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer can also be seen in the cast, right after her debut in the Masked Singer, where she was revealed as the first celebrity.

The masked singer – Patsy Palmer unmasked ITV

In the series produced by Love Productions, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will present the series as jurors with Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. Former celebrities included John Lithgow, Teri Hatcher and Russell Brand.

“The Great Celebrity Bake Off is an important ingredient in our Stand Up to Cancer recipe,” said Sarah Lazenby, director of formats and functions at Channel 4. “We have seen the power of using comedy and entertainment to draw attention excite and wake up millions of pounds to fund groundbreaking cancer studies. We hope viewers will enjoy this year’s line-up of famous bakers. There’s never a batter moment as everyone brings something fresh and exciting to the tent. “

Kieran Smith, executive producer of the series, said: “We are very excited to partner with SU2C again and to help raise funds to fight cancer.”