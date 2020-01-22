Loui Eriksson's surprising turn finally puts Canuck's audience at his side

VANCOUVER – When the short form of your first name rhymes with boo, it is always possible to fool yourself into thinking that fans are not really mad at you. Loui Eriksson doesn’t have to fool himself for a change.

The $ 36 million man, a pariah at the start of this season and possibly approaching his final days as a player of Vancouver Canucks, Eriksson has become an unlikely feel-good story for the team.

Well, maybe year 34 is just a not-so-bad story. But the Swede delivered his best three weeks as Canuck prior to the goodbye week and NHL All-Star break. Just in time.

When Eriksson scored a goal during Saturday’s 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks – the 11th win of the Canucks in 14 games – there was a genuine roar from the crowd at Rogers Arena. It was a cheer that went further than just goal recognition.

After Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes, Canucks honored Twitter Eriksson by chasing him slow-motion repetition and chasing defender Jason Demers to pick up a puck and pass on a nice dish to Tanner Pearson for an empty net goal. Chariots of Fire was the perfect number.

The crowd suddenly stands on Eriksson’s side.

House of the Canucks

Stream all 82 Canucks games with Sportsnet this season. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

Three and a half years after accepting the huge range of free agents from the Canucks, the winger has finally become valuable (and popular) as the defensive specialist on a shutdown line with double-sided attackers Pearson and Bo Horvat.

“It’s fun to play with those two at great moments in the game, play against difficult lines and try to prevent them from scoring,” said Eriksson. “You never know what can happen in this game. I think I have done my best to keep my head upright and to work hard. Now I finally get the chance to play a more important role and we did well. “

Until winger Josh Leivo broke his kneecap on December 19, Eriksson seemed destined for exemptions and an assignment to the Utica comets. Despite injuries to striker Brandon Sutter and Micheal Ferland, Eriksson had scratched healthy seven times in a row.

Coach Travis Green had taken Eriksson five times out of the line-up and the non-negotiable veteran who scored only 32 goals in his first three seasons in Vancouver had dressed only 17 of the first 36 games of the Canucks.

But on December 21, Eriksson came out of the press box and was paired with Horvat and Pearson in a shutdown role against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 13 games the trio was the best line of the Canucks.

Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman talk to many people in the hockey world, and then they tell listeners everything they have heard and what they think.

Offensive figures for Horvat and Pearson have risen. Horvat has six goals and 14 points during the last 10 games, Pearson five and 13. Their expected goals – for percentages determining the quality of the shot, have risen to 59.3 and 62.6 percent of their seasonal averages of 48 and 52.3.

“Pearse and I were talking about it recently, we can always count on him to be defensive,” Horvat said of Eriksson. “He’s always upstairs (the puck), always in the right position. He hangs on his wall and takes pucks out of the zone and gets pucks for us. He has complemented our line very well.”

“I feel great there,” said Eriksson. “I’m trying to make some plays and be responsible in our defense zone. It is probably nice for Bo and Pearse to know that they are playing with someone who plays good defense. And if they want to go (in the attack), I can be backed up. “

Eriksson, Horvat and Pearson have combined for six goals with empty nets, indicating how much Green the trio trusts in the games late and how often the Canucks have won since the line was built.

Eriksson has four goals and nine points in the last 13 games and he has recorded more than 15 minutes ice time six times. In his first 17 games this season, he surpassed only 15 minutes and finished 10 times in a few figures.

This was a surprising change for Eriksson, who asked for an exchange last spring – an impossibility given his salary – and lost his place in the line-up of Green in the second game of the season.

“I’m happy for him,” Horvat said. “He is displayed there in very large situations and at the beginning of the year he was not even in the line-up. I think he dealt with it as well as possible. He has been positive. For him to stay with it and to do what he did, it is great to play with him. It is fun. If you play well and you win and have success as a line, it is always fun. You can’t wait to go to the ice rink , you can’t wait to play. “

Eriksson of course had to wait to play.

“I knew there was a risk that it would be,” he said. “I was a bit ready for it. The only thing you can do is try to work hard in practice and when you get the chance you go outside and do everything you can. Now I get the chance to play with the two and it is going really well. I just have to keep doing it. “

For the week-long break of the Canucks, Eriksson joined his wife and four children in the parental home in Dallas, where he spent his first seven NHL seasons and has his happiest memories as a player. In the end he also carried some happy memories from Vancouver.