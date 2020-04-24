Louder Than Life officially cancels their festival in 2020

(Photo by: Anna Hanks / Wikimedia Commons)

After canceling all their spring music festivals, Danny Wimmer presents the unfortunate announcement does Louder than life, Hometown Rising and Bourbon & Beyond all cancel their 2020 editions.

The organizer made the announcement today (April 24) and offers full refund to all cardholders.

After the organizers canceled their spring festivals, they made adjustments to their fall festivals, including a free fourth day headlined Metallica at Louder Than Life.

Unfortunately, it is not happening at all now, because they act in accordance with the guidelines of the local health authorities for organizing large gatherings.

You can read their statement below.

“In our hearts, we hoped and prayed that COVID-19 would not prevent us from getting the Louisville Trifesta 2020. In what feels like a repetitive nasty dream, we must now announce that the Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond festivals held at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY are being canceled for 2020. We are working very hard to bring back so many of our 2020 lineups to 2021.

Even though the festivals aren’t until September, due to the advanced scheduling reality of producing three back-to-back-to-back events, a decision had to be made sooner rather than later. Our decision is also in accordance with the advice of health officials.

As with our other canceled events, we offer our fans a full refund. All buyers (including transfers from Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Epicenter) will be notified by email next week of their options and procedures.

We are really heartbroken, it has come to this. We would like to thank you for your patience, support and loyalty.

We hope you stay good both physically and mentally. We are blessed with such a great festival family and together we will get through this as a community.

With love,

Team DWP ”

Learn more about refunds here.

Earlier, Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and more were also canceled.

This came after the announcement that they were closely monitoring the situation and seeing whether or not they would cancel.

Pass holders could transfer tickets for the 2021 event or exchange for one of the fall festivals.

With the fall parties coming to an end next week, they’ll be keeping everyone informed of their options next week. Whether or not an event will take place in 2021 remains to be seen, as some health experts expect fall 2021 to take place when concerts return.

What do you think the 2020 edition of Louder Than Life will be canceled? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

