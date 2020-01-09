Lou Dobbs of Fox denounces Mike Lee's 'Snit Fit' on Iran, says it was an 'impression of Benedict Arnold'

Loading...

If there is one thing Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs hates more than “Radical Dimms” – his personal nickname for Democrats – it would seem that it is the Republicans who do not give steadfast loyalty to President Donald Trump.

A day after Iran launched a missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, the Trump administration made its first congressional briefing on Iran on Wednesday. Breaking ranks with Trump, libertarian senator Mike Lee (R-UT) emerged from the foaming briefing, describing it as “insulting” and “the worst military briefing” he has seen in his nine years at the Congress. He went on to say that he would now support a Senate measure to limit Trump’s power to wage war on Iran.

Dobbs, who also serves as the president’s informal advisor, did not kindly take Lee’s carelessness, comparing the actions of the Utah senator to betrayal.

“Senator Mike Lee has something weird today,” the pro-Trump host said Wednesday, rejoicing that the Republican lawmaker now supports a Democratic resolution to “limit President Trump’s military authority.”

“Senator Lee Benedict Arnold’s impression after classified military briefing on Iran that Lee described as the worst he has ever seen,” added Dobbs, comparing the Utah senator to the notorious traitor of war. revolutionary.

As Dobbs Trump’s sycophany has grown over the years, so has his impatience with Republicans who dare to criticize the president. He called on GOP senators who oppose tariffs “traitors”, said “RINO” who criticized Trump for abandoning the Syrian Kurds owed the president “apologies”, and called for the dismissal of the former homeland security chief Kirstjen Nielsen after warning of a “collapse” amid the president’s crackdown on immigration.

