Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs ransacked his former Fox colleague John Bolton on Monday evening, saying that the famous warmongering conservative has become a “tool” for radical Democrats and the so-called deep state.

The New York Times first reported on Sunday evening that Bolton – who worked as a Fox News contributor for 11 years before joining the Trump administration – will allege in his next book that the president told him he was freezing the military aid to Ukraine to force officials there. to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Bolton’s claim contradicts the Trump team’s defense that Trump was not looking for consideration.

Despite Bolton’s long-standing association with Fox and Republican politics, the fervent pro-Trump Dobbs attacked on a large scale on his show Monday night. Labeling Bolton as a “RINO,” Dobbs showed a graph that showed Bolton’s ties to Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) – who has now expressed interest in calling Bolton as a witness in the impeachment trial – and other agents of the deep state.

“Mitt Romney’s call for John Bolton’s testimony is not a surprise,” said Dobbs, who is Trump’s informal advisor. “Romney has been, let’s say, unstable all along. He has long had ties with the RINOs of foreign policy and them with him. Bolton one of them. “

“He was Romney’s foreign policy adviser when the 2012 Romney presidential race failed,” said the Fox host. “And the current national security adviser Robert O’Brien was also Romney’s foreign policy adviser.”

Dobbs then noted that the three main donors to Bolton’s super PAC were supposedly anti-Trump conservatives who supported Romney in 2012 but opposed Trump. One name on that list, however, was billionaire Robert Mercer, a major funder for pro-Trump news site Breitbart, who donated $ 15.5 million to a super PAC that supported Trump during of the 2016 elections.

“See how it works?” Said Dobbs. “You bet. Not that complicated, is it? John Bolton himself was reduced to a tool for radical Dems and the Deep State with his, well, with his allegation that the President once told him that the Aid to Ukraine depended entirely on whether Mr. Zelensky had investigated his political opponents. “

