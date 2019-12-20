"Lots of interest" in the fertilizer activity of Incitec Pivot

Loading...

"There is no doubt that there are a lot of people who would like the company, but our shareholders obviously want to make sure that if we sell it we will get good value for money" , she told The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald.

ASX-listed manufacturer of fertilizers and explosives, which has a market capitalization of about $ 5.25 billion, announced a strategic review of its fertilizer division in September , noting at the time this could result in a sale, split or retention with the support of more investment.

Incitec Pivot President Brian Kruger said the company is expected to finalize its position on the strategic review in the second half of this fiscal year.

UBS investment bankers are currently testing the level of market interest in this company, which has around 50% of the fertilizer market on the east coast of Australia.

The strategic review was announced towards the end of a very difficult year for the company. The review coincides with a slowdown in the production of grains and other crops due to drought, which has reduced the demand for fertilizer among farmers.

Last month, Incitec Pivot announced a 56% drop in net profit to $ 152.4 million, after the company's performance was affected by floods, drought and manufacturing disruptions.

On other points, investors welcomed the company's compensation report with 98.19% of the votes cast in its favor.

Shareholders also voted in favor of granting performance rights to Ms. Johns, but there was a solid 13.63% vote against this resolution.

Voting consulting firm ISS Governance had called for a vote against the share capital allotment resolution, noting that "the amount of the allotment continues to be much higher than that granted to peer companies ", in a report to its customers.

The shareholders also re-elected Dr Xiaoling Liu and Gregory Robinson to the board of directors of Incitec Pivot. But Mr. Robinson recorded a solid 14.92% vote against his election.

The shares of Incitec Pivot closed their doors on Friday at $ 3.27, the same exact price at which it closed on the same day last year.

