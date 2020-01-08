Lot of five almost true story for Star Emily Acosta

Loading...

The 21-year-old actress, whose new Freeform series Party of Five premieres on January 8, can easily describe her reboot of the classic family drama from the 90s of the same name. The tragedy at the heart of the original party – about five abruptly orphaned brothers and sisters – was a drunk driving accident that killed the innocent Salinger parents. Although the characters from the 2020 version are analogous to the originals – Lucia van Tosta is the new Julia (Neve Campbell), Emilio (13 reasons why Brandon Larracuente) is the updated de facto patriarch Charlie (Matthew Fox); Beto (Niko Guardado) is Bailey (Scott Wolf); Valentina (Elle Paris Legaspi) is Claudia (Meany Lacey Chabert); baby Rafael is baby Owen – the update of the story is painful, necessarily topical. Death does not separate the Acosta clan – borders and immigration laws do. Tostas’ straight-A student-become-fearless social activist Lucia and her four brothers and sisters are left behind to take care of themselves after their parents (Fernanda Urrejola and Bruno Bichir) have been deported by ICE.