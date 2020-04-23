Lost Words: Beyond the Page PC Full Version Free Download

A strange old world of words revisited

This is a game. His originality will leave the ordinary thrill in search of Gamer puzzled with his mastery of the written word. The old magic of language returns to haunt us throughout this fascinating literary game. While this game should be released around December 2019, the developers are the Fourth State games and Sketchbook. The publishers are Modus Games and still Sketchbook Games. The game is based on a cute little story by Rhianna Pratchett, who is the beloved author of many children’s books. This creates a tight and well-composed plot, which is also quite unusual in that, apart from the main Izzy protagonists that the player plays, the other characters are the lost words. Rhianna Pratchett is well known for her Tomb Raider and Mirror’s Edge scripts. The platforms are Play Station 4 (PS 4), Xbox and Nintendo Switch. This is the first game in Sketchbook Games and is a multi-award-winning narrative game set in the diary of a young Izzy girl. Lost Words: Beyond the Page injects the Gamer into the world of Izzy, a young girl and the journal she keeps.

Izzy’s World

Izzy is a young girl with an extraordinary imagination, who wants to become a writer. She has a special relationship with her grandmother, whom she seeks advice for all her problems, especially with the words she needs for her journal. This journal is the centrepiece of history. In this document, Izzy details not only his daily events but also his aspirations. Most of the game takes place in the pages of Izzy’s diary. But the most interesting part of the game seems to take place in Estoria. Estoria is a magical world created by the galloping imagination of Izzy. As soon as you enter the world of Izzy, a bright girlish voice fills the track, inviting the player to listen as well as attentively. In her story, to which Izzy presents the Gamer, she talks about her diary. This diary contains words that are scribbled across the pages as its small sketched figure moves through this 2D watercolour world. Words are at the centre of the action, and Izzy’s doodles lead the player to unravel the meaning of the lost words scribbled by Izzy. Lost Words: Beyond the Page is a direct reflection of Izzy’s thought patterns. Ideas float in his mind, are scribbled and then crossed out if they do not correspond to his thinking. She tries to shape her story and proceeds like any young writer with a powerful imagination. Finally, the birth of a story crystallizes in his mind, and as it happens, a magnificent watercolour landscape develops around it. The character of Izzy is clearly defined when his fantasy world comes to life. The game moves from newspaper to Estoria and vice versa, transforming its doodles into a lush landscape of words. It’s magic to the end.

Required configuration Lost Words: Beyond the Page



MINIMUM:



Operating system: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or equivalent

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics card: graphics card with DirectX 11 support

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 3 GB of available space



RECOMMENDED:



Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i7 – 3.4 GHz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3 GB) or AMD equivalent

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 3 GB of available space

