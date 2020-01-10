Lost in Space Season 3 on Netflix | Release date, episodes and cast

Loading...

Danger, Robinson will! Netflix’s popular restart of Lost in Space has thrown viewers into deep space after the adventures of the unfortunate Robinson family.

Adapted to the popular science fiction television series of the 1960s (which itself was a loose adaptation of the classic novel The Swiss Family Robinson from 1812), the stars Lost in Space play Toby Stephens, Molly Parker and Parker Posey.

The first season was released on Netflix in April 2018, and the series was quickly renewed for a second round. Many are wondering if the quirky story of space and family exploration will come back on Christmas Eve 2019.

Has Lost in Space been renewed for season 3?

Not yet. Netflix typically waits until about a month after a season airs to confirm whether a show is renewed or not. So it can take a while for us to find out.

Lost in Space Season 3 Spoiler: What Will Happen?

Lost in Space focuses on the adventures of the Robinson family – Maureen, John and their three children – traversing space. However, when an alien robot threatens its spaceship, it falls into a wormhole and the Robinsons have to evacuate.

In the meantime, they also have to deal with June Harris, a criminal psychopath who claims to be benevolent Dr. Smith spends trying to ruin her mission.

In season two, the alien family is sent to an unknown galaxy. A place the Robinsons had previously warned was extremely dangerous. The series combines twisted science fiction survival with the calming mood of a family drama.

Lost in Space Season 3 Cast: Who Will Appear?

The family matriarch Maureen Robinson is played by Molly Parker, the actress best known for her acclaimed appearances in Deadwood and House of Cards.

Her husband John is played by Toby Stephens, who became known as Bond villain Die Another Day in 2002.

Darling of the 90s indie scene Parker Posey (You’ve Got Mail) plays the evil June Harris and the three children play Maxwell Jenkins (Sense8), Taylor Russell (Waves; Escape Room) and Mina Sundwall (Freeheld; Maggie’s Plan ).

