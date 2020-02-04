“Lost for words:” Family of man police said shot, injured MPD officer disputes his suicide

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police said a gunman aimed his weapon at himself after an MPD officer was shot and wounded shortly after a chase ended at the end of Tuesday, February 4 in a crash near 29th Street and Teutonia Avenue. The 24-year-old man’s family said differently when FOX6 News spoke to them in the hours after the incident.

According to the police, officers tried to stop a reckless driver near Teutonia and Roosevelt Drive around 1 am. The driver fled before bumping into a pole near 29th Street and Teutonia. Three people got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

“Officers chased,” says David Salazar, MPD. “At that time, a suspect shot one of our officers or two of our officers, and hit one” near 27th and Fairmount Avenue.

The officers returned. Two of the fleeing men, 31 and 26 years old, were taken into custody. Around 2 o’clock in the morning, the third man in the garage near 27th and Fairmount. The police said his firearm was found on the spot.

Neighbors recorded video of the last moments in the life of the male family identified as Major Artis, a resident of Milwaukee and a beloved father of seven.

“This hit is really, really, really hard for us,” said Tamisia Green, Artis’ cousin.

Family said they don’t believe Artis would take his life.

“I just can’t see that happen,” said Green. “The real situation and what really happened that morning will come true.”

Police said the officer who was shot, a 32-year-old man with a year and a half service, was being treated and released. He and his partner, a 33-year-old man with a year and a half service, were taxed per policy.

“It’s incredible,” said Green. “I am lost for words.”

