Lost but not forgotten, CRA maintains $ 422 million in unpaid MSP bills

FILE – The Canada Revenue Agency headquarters in Ottawa will be shown on November 4, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sean Kilpatrick

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – If you have a number of outstanding payments for MSP premiums, you may receive a letter from the Canada Revenue Agency soon.

From January 1, MSP premiums are no longer, but that does not mean that someone is off the hook for previous unpaid bills.

Over the years, the total of unpaid MSP premiums has been added up to $ 422 million to the province.

The Canada Revenue Agency sends letters to those who have to settle – informing outstanding MSP premium payments is deducted from any tax credits or refunds that you would otherwise be entitled to.

The province has sent final bills for MSP premiums, but it is still looking for direct debits that have been missed. If you owe dough, you may receive a letter from CRA stating that MSP debts are deducted from tax credits or refunds that you would otherwise receive.

– Martin MacMahon (@martinmacmahon) January 8, 2020

The province assures us that most of the unpaid money is historical – and not that people have recently decided not to pay in the run-up to the elimination of the payment.

People with low incomes are eligible for retroactive assistance.

