Losses increase as teachers’ strike days increase

Toll so far: By the middle of next week, the number of days that 55,000 students in primary schools in the school board of Thames Valley District will miss due to strikes by teachers will be the same as a school week. Members of the Federation of Elementary Teachers of Ontario will return to the picket lines on Monday and Tuesday. On Thursday, teachers in the French system will organize their first strike, as the teachers’ associations of the province started job action more than two months ago to support requirements in contract negotiations with the Ontario government. Primary and secondary school students in the London School Catholic School Board lost two days to teacher strikes, while Thames Valley High School students missed three days.

Who benefits:

Local youth organizations: Agencies and companies that went to run daycare camps and other activities score a little unexpected extra income during the rotating strikes. Alon Shatil, general manager of East Park London, says the recreational facility has planned two-day camps this week and two more are planned for Monday and Tuesday. Children participate in activities such as rock climbing, jungle gyms and bumper cars. “They have a great time,” Shatil said. “Many of them come for the first time and then return for a second.” But he said the programs are usually offered as a community service. “If they come to a solution, I will not be disappointed,” he said. The London Boys and Girls Club, the City of London, YMCA and the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority also offer programs for children on strike days.

School boards: With thousands of teachers on strike days, the payrolls of school boards are lower, but it is not clear where that money goes.

Who loses:

teachers: With a strike wage of around $ 55 a day, the rate paid by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, a $ 80,000 year teacher loses about $ 345 a day.

Intersecting guards: Guards, many of whom have a steady income, lose hours and pay. If a guard arrives at his location on a strike day, they can only pay two hours or claim about $ 32.20. Many work three hours or more a day, so they earn less.

Parents: With a five-day warning to assemble a childcare plan, some parents have been faced with challenges in finding care for their child while maintaining their job responsibilities. For single mother Judy Nelles, who one day this week, when schools were closed, delivered her nine-year-old daughter to the Boys & Girls Club of London, finding childcare can be difficult. “I was lucky today, I found out (program), but last week (when teachers held another one-day strike) I had to take time off from work,” she said.

students: In addition to the loss of instruction time, students also miss day trips, sports and clubs. With teachers working to govern and going on strike, students are no longer offered programs such as excursions to Boler Mountain. Normally a few hundred students visit the ski hill every day at this time of the year, but those trips have been canceled. “The income stream has changed and the staff have lost a few hours, but the students are also not learning alternatives to a healthy lifestyle,” said Boler manager Marty Thody.

[email protected]