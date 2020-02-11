Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency on Channel 4 – broadcast date, time

A new series investigates the cases of NHS employees in Nottinghamshire who have to deal with mental emergencies.

Mental health problems are currently a growing problem in the UK, especially among teenagers and young adults, as the most recent episode shows.

Here is everything you need to know about Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency …

What is it about: our mental emergency?

In the final episode of the docuseries, viewers meet psychiatric nurse Linda and police officer Rich, who lead the rapid-response Street Triage team in Nottinghamshire. Their task is to intervene in suicide attempts. They find that many of the people they help are desperate for a bed in a psychiatric ward, but few are available, which means that they often have to be moved miles away from their families.

Is there an overview of Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency?

Radio Times critic Jane Rackham had this to say about the latest episode of the tough documentary:

Over the past ten years, the number of phone calls to the Nottinghamshire police has risen by 70 percent. But psychiatric drugs have not increased, so now only the most serious cases can be hospitalized.

Linda and Rich from the Street Triage Emergency Team do their best to help, but although Rich believes there is a feeling that “when you go to the hospital, you get a solution,” a lack of beds means that the hospital Hundreds of miles can be away from your family. The emotional conversation between 21-year-old Cerise, who has been in safe units for years, and her mother – who is three hours away – is heartbreaking.

When is Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency on TV?

The last episode of Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency is broadcast Channel 4 on Tuesday 11 February at 10 p.m..