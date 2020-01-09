Losing Iowa is not an option for Bernie Sanders

Loading...

Iowa is the key to every 2020 candidate. For Bernie Sanders, that could be it.

For weeks, an electoral famine left little clue as to who could capture enough fire to win the Iowa caucus. Long-awaited survey released on Sunday chilled experts into political buzzkill – showing three-way connection between Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigeg – and providing an opaque glimpse of unknown status of the February inauguration. Event. The high-value Democratic debates, which are slated to drop to Des Moines next Tuesday, also didn’t tip the scales: the same leading trio qualified to take part in the scene for the seventh time, as at of each previous television event.

But with February 3 approaching, some Democrat strategists, pollsters and activists at the national and early state level are cautiously nodding that if Sanders is competing hard enough to win Hawkeye State, it could trigger an avalanche of success that would considerably complicate the way forward for the rest of the upper tier of 2020.

“For everyone on the ground, it’s a problem if Sanders wins the first two,” Jeff Link, a longtime Democratic pollster from Iowa, told The Daily Beast. “He’s going to have a steam head going to Nevada and South Carolina and Super Tuesday.”

Sanders’ campaign has gone to great lengths to make this happen, launching a make-or-die offensive to lock in the state it narrowly lost as an insurgent alternative to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Now, for the first time in the cycle, he is leading the survey averages, showing an upward trajectory in recent months. In nearly a dozen Iowa surveys released since mid-October, when Sanders appeared more energetic after suffering a heart attack, he stayed put, or sometimes straightened up.

“Bernie Sanders is extremely underrated in this race,” said Peter Leo, president of the Iowa Carroll County Democratic Party. “He came back stronger than ever. I even noticed how much energy a man has after surgery. ”

Seeking to capitalize on this momentum, the Vermont Independent took care to distance itself from its main rivals, escalating the rhetoric and campaign materials a few weeks before the start of the vote. In an interview with CNN on Monday evening, Sanders sought to compare his record with that of Biden on issues particularly important to voters in the Midwest. His criticism of the North American Free Trade Agreement, one of the campaign’s signature attacks, says it has cost American workers “millions of jobs”. On Tuesday morning, he published an editorial in the influential Des Moines Register, several of which presidential aspirants are courting, seeking to draw sharper distinctions with rivals on health care and other progressive issues.

“Unlike some of our opponents, we are not proposing to appease the pharmaceutical companies and the health insurance industry that bankrupt more than 500,000 people each year and deny Americans adequate medical treatment – we will put an end to their profits once and for all, “he wrote. .

In the latest CBS / YouGov poll, Sanders is tied with Biden and Buttigieg at 23%, each hypothetically obtaining a similar number of delegates outside of caucuses, the survey said.

In other words, Sanders’ status as a leader remains viable, but tenuous. Although he benefits from the enthusiastic energy of a huge base of volunteer base supporters, and the highest fundraising of all candidates to date, totaling $ 34.5 million in the fourth quarter he is at a striking distance from Buttigieg and Biden in several clashes, with some Democrats on the ground scratching his head as to who might have an advantage, and wondering where Sanders fits into the mix.

“No one is really showing their volunteer armies yet,” said Sean Bagniewski, president of the Democrats in Polk County in Des Moines. “It could shock the hell out of us.”

After just seven days after Iowa in New Hampshire, where Sanders swept in 2016 by double digits, he has an edge away from home. Having traveled to the state during the 2018 midterm elections (some officials joked that he never really stopped campaigning after 2016), Granite State Democrats recognize Sanders as a familiar and formidable strength. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who also enjoys a possible advantage from the neighboring state, slipped into recent surveys, falling to a fourth place behind Sanders’ premiere.

“If Bernie wins these first two states, I think the facility will have a collective panic like we have never seen before,” said Rebecca Katz, a progressive Democrat strategist. “We are in a very long and hard fight with a lot of ugly attacks and a lot of money spent.”

Staging a scenario where Sanders wins Iowa, more than half a dozen Democrats, pollsters and campaigners interviewed recognized the possibility that a New Hampshire victory could follow, drawing the attention of voters on the Nevada caucus, considered a critical element. moment of reversal of the Clinton campaign.

“It’s hard to pretend it doesn’t change the math,” said a progressive strategist familiar with Sanders’ first operations in 2016, saying that if Sanders wins the first three contests, including Nevada – a possibility that several Democrats have recognized privately, with varying degrees of confidence and skepticism – this could have a catalytic effect on the rest of elementary school.

“If that happens, nothing can stop it,” said the strategist.

Nevada has not seen a survey since mid-November. Two polls released this month put Sanders and Warren in a statistical tie, well behind Biden in the top slot. In the overall averages, the former VP dominates by 10 points. But Sanders recently gained traction with Hispanic voters, a critical Nevada supporter base courted by several candidates that the senator also targeted for much of his 11-month campaign.

In the latest Fox News poll, Biden leads Sanders by 6 percentage points in total. But 31% of Hispanic voters support Sanders on Biden, which wins 24%.

“Bernie’s Nevada home game is down,” said an independent Democrat strategist.

This echoes Sanders’ national rise to Hispanic voters, after his approval by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in October. Sanders now has a 12-point lead over Biden with Hispanic voters nationwide, capturing more than a third of that voting block, according to a recent Morning Consult poll.

All of this preparatory work leads to South Carolina, the first primary in the South which should conventionally serve as a firewall for Biden, which enjoys overwhelming support from African-American voters in the state. The former vice president is a favorite for winning the primary, several sources indicating his continued support for one of the Democratic Party’s most loyal constituencies. The stars should align perfectly for all of this to change – that is, for Biden’s support for black voters to evaporate – and for Sanders to be the apparent heir to this collapse.

Anything is possible, say strategists and party officials, but it would be a daunting challenge.

“I think there is a lot of fluidity here,” said Carol Fowler, former president of the Democratic Party of South Carolina. “But I don’t think it will be as determined by Iowa’s results as in 2008.”

Before the 2008 primary, smart money was on Hillary all along. Then, when little-known first-year senator Barack Obama won the Iowa caucus, the electoral math realigned in his favor, with a large population of voters in South Carolina voting to elect the first black president. .

Fowler warns that it is more difficult this time to imagine such a result to stimulate Sanders.

“Of course Bernie has some support, I don’t see his support growing as much because of what’s going on in Iowa and New Hampshire.”

In 2016, when Clinton was back on his feet after participating eight years earlier in the state, she surpassed expectations, easily crushing Sanders, a defeat that his team took steps to avoid repeating itself in 2020. Since the Launching his campaign in March, Sanders has traveled to South Carolina several times, gaining a variety of supporters from local elected officials, including a mayor who previously supported Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), who dropped out in December.

His efforts led other party officials to take note. “I was very interested and somewhat impressed that Bernie Sanders seems to have learned from the mistakes made by Bernie Sanders in 2016,” Trav Robertson, president of the Democratic Party of South Carolina, told The Daily Beast. “He is not campaigning for the African American community, he is campaigning for the African American community.”

Antjuan Seawright, a Democrat strategist based in South Carolina, included Biden alongside Sanders in his calculation. “If Bernie is the winner from Iowa and New Hampshire and Biden wins Nevada and South Carolina, I think they are both well placed to participate in Super Tuesday,” said Seawright. “Bernie’s fundraising loot gives her the ability to participate in multiple locations.”

While polls show an overwhelming lead in South Carolina for Biden – with an average of 35% versus 15.3% for Sanders – some surveys suggest the gap could narrow. When asked about state strategy, a Sanders campaign manager reported a Post and Courier / Change Research survey, the most recent data available in the state, which shows that Sanders is gaining the most ground among all candidates in South Carolina. In this survey, the Vermont senator is less than 7 points from Biden.

In addition, a separate poll provides another way for Sanders to break Biden’s firewall: by default. A November Quinnipiac University poll shows that 17 percent of Biden supporters cite Sanders as their second favorite, the highest number of candidates. Many strategists recognize that if Biden exceeds expectations during the first competitions leading to Palmetto State primary, this option No. 2 becomes more relevant.

“It is absolutely irrational to deny the momentum,” said Robertson. “I think Bernie Sanders learned from his campaign in 2016, and I saw it.”

