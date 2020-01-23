Los Angeles pays $ 5.75 million to the family of a marine veteran who was shot by the police

Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a $ 5.75 million settlement on Wednesday with the parents of a marine veteran who died after a LAPD officer shot him six times with a taser five years ago during a Christmas Eve clash had stunned.

39-year-old Michael Frederick Mears suffered a cardiac arrest about an hour after his arrest on December 24, 2014, and died two days later. A Los Angeles County coroner determined that Mears had died of ventricular arrhythmia, and found that cocaine poisoning and police reluctance to do so contributed to the factors. His death was sentenced to murder by the coroner.

A federal jury awarded the Mears family $ 5.5 million in November 2017 after finding that police officers used excessive and unreasonable force to hold him back.

“It is very difficult for family members to wait for justice all the time. The trial was very difficult for them, but it is particularly painful when the city appeals and pulls out for two years,” said family lawyers Brian Dunn ,

Mear’s roommate called paramedics on Christmas Eve 2014, reporting that the military veteran had a paranoid episode and complained that someone was coming to get him. A LAPD sergeant and five officers replied to Mears’ apartment in South Los Angeles and tried to physically restrain him before using pepper spray and truncheons, records show. During the confrontation, one of the officers – Jonathan Gan – fired a taser that, according to court documents, struck Mears six times within three minutes.

Police officers can use tasers in two ways: either by firing two electrified arrows from a distance of several meters, by firing a sharp blow that freezes a person’s muscles and temporarily disables them, or in “drive stun mode” in which the device is pressed directly on a person’s skin and creates pain to achieve compliance.

“The coroner rated the death as homicide because of the electronic restraint,” said Dunn. “The officer with the taser used it at one point for 32 seconds.”

The time that the stun gun was delivered to Mears is more than twice the 15-second maximum recommended by the Police Executive Research Forum during which police services across the country are advised on political issues.

A year after Mear’s death, the Los Angeles Police Commission deemed it appropriate to use departmental encounter violence, but justified a tactical debriefing.

The report described a violent battle in which the police repeatedly tried to restrain Mears, who was described as weighing approximately 305 pounds and covered in blood and acting in such a way that he approached uncertainly. Gan said he did not remember having discharged the stun gun for such a long period of time, and thought the gun would turn off automatically after five seconds, the commission said.

City lawyers declined to comment on the settlement on Wednesday. During the trial, the city’s lawyers argued that Mears was responsible for his own death from an anger fueled by cocaine, and officials tried to prevent him from harming himself and others.

The deadly encounter is still under investigation by the prosecutor, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

When the jury found that the police had used excessive and unreasonable force to restrain Mears, the judge said the police department was under-trained in less fatal restraint methods.

A Reuters investigation examined records of more than 1,000 people who died in the United States after police encounters where tasers were used either alone or more frequently as part of a larger violence operation. According to the study from 2017, the taser was cited by medical experts in at least 153 cases as the cause of death or cause of death. However, a study funded by the U.S. Department of Justice found that 99.75% of the stun guns used in the field did not cause injuries.

A Times survey in 2016 found that of the 1,100 times an LAPD officer used his taser, the weapon only worked 53% of the time.

