Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers postpone Tuesday night game after Kobe Bryant's death

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have decided to postpone their next game Tuesday night following the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, according to the Los Angeles Times.

No makeup date was chosen.

What happened: The NBA released a statement after the game, scheduled for Tuesday January 28 at the Staples Center.

NBA: “The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which deeply deplores the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said: “Discussions between the NBA, the Lakers and the Clippers have been going on for the past few hours — with no objections from the Clippers to honor the Lakers’ request to postpone Tuesday’s game to following the death of Kobe Bryant, sources said. “

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania: “The Lakers’ players, coaches and officials and the entire organization have been deeply distressed by the loss of Kobe Bryant. “These guys are not ready to play basketball right now,” a source close to Lakers and Clippers players said today. “

Reaction: Social media shared their thoughts on the decision to postpone the match.

I'm not surprised that the Lakers-Clippers game is postponed. The Laker organization, the city, the league and its fans are devastated. Kobe's reach was global, and many NBA greats felt connected to him. LeBron hasn't spoken yet, a sign of how much it has affected him

– Joe Vardon (@joevardon) January 27, 2020

I'm glad the NBA made that choice. It's too early, too crude for the entire Lakers organization and its fans. The game can be played at any time. At a later date, we hope the game can be more like a celebration of life. But now is the time for families, friends and fans to cry.

– Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 27, 2020

The NBA postponed the Lakers / Clippers game in a move necessary to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna.

Great blow.

Should they open the arena tonight for fans to get together to watch Kobe’s last game replayed tonight?

– The Recline (@TheRecline) January 27, 2020

There have been discussions between the Lakers and the NBA since the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and 8 others about whether to play this game. Ultimately, an organization that spent the day with Bereavement Counselors just weren't ready to host an NBA game.

– Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 27, 2020