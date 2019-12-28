Los Angeles is considering requiring Uber and other shared travel vehicles to be electric

Loading...

Photo: Getty

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told the Financial Times that the city is considering a regulation that would require shared transport services to use only electric vehicles. "We can demand, and we are closely observing the mandate, that any of those vehicles in the future be electric," he said in a telephone interview.

The concept has not passed the idea phase, but the mayor has made environmental problems a central focus of his platform. The city published a "Green New Deal" in April that states that it is targeting 80 percent of electric vehicles of all vehicle sales by 2028 and 100 percent by 2050. Mayor Garcetti said "local actors, no matter who is in power, there are the most critical elements of whether or not we win the fight against climate change. "

This change would significantly affect the economy of shared travel and could increase the cost of the passenger. Long-range electric vehicles remain expensive and the recharge time is slower than that of charging fuel. Perhaps one way to reduce emissions and maintain access to low-cost shared trips would be to require electric vehicles for a single driver, but to allow internal combustion of pool vehicles. You know, shared trips that are actually shared trips.

