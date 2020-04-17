Los Angeles County: Tesla Sent Rest Apnea Equipment, Not Ventilators

At least some of the ventilators Tesla CEO Elon Musk said have been sent to California hospitals are not ventilators, but are devices made use of to treat sleep apnea.

Politico cited Los Angeles County Office of Health and fitness Solutions director Christina Ghaly as saying Tesla, which manufactures and sells electrical autos, delivered 100 bilevel optimistic airway stress units last month as the state offers with the COVID-19 pandemic. Some people hospitalized with the virus want to be put on ventilators.

The devices Musk provided, Ghaly mentioned, can lessen “the need for selected people to be positioned on mechanical air flow.”

“We are grateful to Tesla for their generous donation in help of sufferers with COVID-19,” Ghaly stated.

Politico observed that Tesla also gave the county 200 gallons of hand sanitizer and 860 deal with shields to safeguard healthcare personnel.

Musk promised last thirty day period to mail far more than 1,000 ventilators to California hospitals at no demand.

As the San Francisco Chronicle famous, Musk gave additional than 20 gadgets to facilities in the San Francisco location — while it wasn’t apparent if these ended up ventilators or the very same machines Los Angeles County gained.

Musk obtained defensive this week when California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office environment told CNN it was not knowledgeable of Musk or Tesla offering any ventilators to hospitals. Musk fired again with quite a few tweets in which he tried using to establish ventilators were sent.

“Make sure you take care of this misunderstanding,” he wrote in just one tweet aimed at Newsom.

Musk also tweeted what appeared to be a March 27 e mail conversation concerning somebody at Tesla and an formal at the Los Angeles County Office of Wellness Expert services. The e-mail matter pointed out ventilators, and the formal claimed the equipment “worked fantastic during tests today. We will place these to use tomorrow!”

Musk also tweeted an image of what seemed to be a part of a spreadsheet that listed hospitals and the range of “ventilators,” as Musk wrote, Tesla sent to them.

© 2020 Newsmax. All legal rights reserved.