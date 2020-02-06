Los Angeles Clippers deals with New York Knicks to keep players out of LA Lakers

Marcus Morris had played very well for the New York Knicks. Credit: SNY

A Los Angeles Clippers deal with the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards has just been reported.

Throughout the day on Thursday, the Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers both urged to acquire Marcus Morris. Now we know that the clippers won in the negotiations.

This is one of those deals where the clippers added a really good role player, but where it was also a step to keep a player away from the Lakers.

Details on trading Clippers Knicks wizards

Marcus Morris goes to the New York Knicks in exchange for Moe Harkless and other assets.

Point Guard Isaiah Thomas also goes to the Clippers to give the team more depth. Can Thomas work well under coach Doc Rivers and find a way to see a revival of his career? That is certainly possible. Stay tuned!

The wizards encounter Jerome Robinson in this deal, while Harkless and a selection for the first round of 2020 are due to the Knicks. This selection from the first round of LA Clippers gives the team an advantage over the Lakers in the negotiations.

It also offers the Knicks another valuable asset to work with in the NBA offseason.

This trade between the clippers and the Knicks also paves the way for the two teams in Los Angeles to give free agent point guard Darren Collison a final pitch. Which team will the veteran most want to play when the 2020 NBA playoffs are approaching quickly?

Lakers fans can be delighted that team Kyle Kuzma, who was taken off the table, wants to keep the clippers on the inside track and Morris can take over on the closing date.

More NBA trade deadline deals

Another big deal that took place on Thursday was between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. The deal focused on the Warriors who sent D’Angelo Russell to purchase Andrew Wiggins and a future choice for the first round. Here are all the details.

The Warriors also made a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. They have turned two role players into several future draft picks to help the team replenish the squad when Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry return from their injuries.

The Houston Rockets also exchanged Star Clint Capela for the Atlanta Hawks as part of a four-team deal. It seems to indicate that the Rockets are ready to play small ball and get all the chips in a season where James Harden and Russell Westbrook are ahead.