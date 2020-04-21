Lorraine Kelly is expected to appear on Strictly Come Dancing when the opportunity to cut the queen of the sofa to contestants 2020 – The Scottish Sun

Lorra Kelly has been expected to perform at Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The possibility of having been cut down on the Scottish sofa queen, 60, sauntered to our screen in an attempt to win the Glitterball trophy.

3

Lorraine Kelly will appear on Strictly Come Dancing this year

The tight fans get ready for the 18th series which will witness a series of new celebrity contestants.

Although the event is still quite long, the name of who can appear has been crossed out.

And bookies take bets 4/1, down from 10/1, talk show host Lorraine will take part.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Rumors of a line-up from Stacey Solomon to Alan Carr

The ITV presenter took his social media account recently to share a video about him trying a number of movements with a professional dancer from the BBC hit series which has led some viewers to believe that he can participate in the event.

Jamie Laing, who came out of the last series through injury, is also a favorite to be taken to the nation’s favorite dance floor.

The Made In Chelsea star was introduced with a bet on 7/4 with BoyleSports on Monday night but players quickly supported him up to 4/5, making it a favorite to take part in the new series.

3

Opportunities have been trimmed on Lorraine Kelly to be a tight contestant

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepard, known as David Platt on the Cobbles, is also rumored to be walking toward Strictly Come Dancing.

Jack previously talked about going to the show, saying that he would rather dance on ice or I’m a celebrity, get me out of here! with the opportunity now at Even money from the original favorite 5/4.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Jamie Laing missed Dancing On Ice and now the audience supports her to participate in Strictly Come Dancing.

“The reality TV star is now a favorite of 4/5 of 7/4, placing it ahead of Jack P Shepard at Even money and Lorraine Kelly at 4/1.”

3

Sofa queen Lorraine could impress the judges at this year’s show

Dance star Anton Du Beke promised that the BBC competition would definitely return for another series.

The 53-year-old professional dancer also denied rumors that producers had difficulty recruiting celebrities because of locking up the coronavirus.

Our female star, Michelle Keegan, is rumored to be the top in the list of “most wanted” bosses Strictly for the new season.

Other names linked to the program are BBC news anchor Huw Edwards and accomplished scholar Jermaine Jenas.

We have told you in advance how Strictly pro Karen Hauer wants Lewis Capaldi to be the next dance partner – as long as he matches with Buckfast.

The Venezuelan star, 37, said she was fascinated by the talent and personality of the singer Someone You Love.

And he hopes Scots chart-topper will jump at the chance to pair with him on the country’s favorite TV dance show.

Karen said: “He is a good man and very talented. So if he is there and he wants to do it strictly, I am very disappointed with that.”

Lorraine Kelly revealed that she had registered as an NHS volunteer at the TalkRadio Dan Wootton drivetime event

