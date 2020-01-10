Lorna hopes to build trust with a new role at Coalfields Regeneration Trust

Loading...

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust, the only organization dedicated to supporting 5.7 million people living in former mining communities across the UK, has appointed a new community engagement coordinator.

Thanks to a strategic partnership with the Yorkshire Sport Foundation, which co-finances the position, Lorna Catchpole is working to foster the community’s engagement, build close relationships with people and build capacity and resilience in Airedale.

Lorna Catchpole is the new community engagement coordinator at The Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

With a focus on improving residents’ health and well-being, Lorna will help the community develop and design sports and physical activity opportunities that encourage residents to become more active and engaged.

Lorna will work with the community, stakeholders, councils and employers to remove the social and economic barriers that remain in the coalfield communities.

Lorna, who, through her role as a neighborhood forester at Chesterfield Borough Council, had valuable experience working on land, said: “It seems more important than ever to create opportunities to think outside the box and give people hope and a reason give, want something, support each other, get involved and feel better.

“This role gives me the opportunity to share ideas with people in an accessible and creative way and to implement productive plans, activities and workshops.

“I understand that Airedale still faces major unemployment, skills, health and wellbeing challenges, but I believe that working with councils, stakeholders and other non-profit organizations will make a lasting and positive difference for generations to come can . “

More information about the Coalfields Regeneration Trust can be found here.