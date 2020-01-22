Lori Loughlin's team to obtain USC documents in college admissions scandal

Defense teams for Lori Loughlin will receive documents from the University of Southern California before a possible trial in the university admissions scandal. But these documents will not be available to the public, reports the Boston Globe.

The establishment: Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes so their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose can be team recruits for the University of Southern California . The couple pleaded not guilty.

What is going on: A new court order calls for the Loughlin team to receive documents. The public will not see them, however, according to the Boston Globe.

The order says “no party may file USC protected documents on the public record” unless the court says otherwise, according to the Boston Globe.

The order reads as follows: “Nothing in this Agreement prevents a party from filing a redacted version of such a proceeding, memorandum, exhibit or other document in the public record that omits material protected by the USC . “

The order was proposed by USC and Loughlin lawyers, and then approved by magistrate Mr. Page Kelley and the district courts, reports the Boston Globe.

Why?: The court wants to keep the equipment safe because of the sensitivity, according to the Boston Globe.

The order reads as follows: “Material protected by the USC constitutes sensitive personal information or confidential and / or commercially sensitive information that would normally be treated as confidential and would not be disclosed to any third party.”

And after: Loughlin’s team will travel to court on February 27 and May 2 for status conference hearings.