Lori Loughlin's team to obtain USC documents in college admissions scandal

Defense teams for Lori Loughlin will receive documents from the University of Southern California before a possible trial in the university admissions scandal. But these documents will not be available to the public, reports the Boston Globe.
The establishment: Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes so their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose can be team recruits for the University of Southern California . The couple pleaded not guilty.
What is going on: A new court order calls for the Loughlin team to receive documents. The public will not see them, however, according to the Boston Globe.
- The order says “no party may file USC protected documents on the public record” unless the court says otherwise, according to the Boston Globe.
- The order reads as follows: “Nothing in this Agreement prevents a party from filing a redacted version of such a proceeding, memorandum, exhibit or other document in the public record that omits material protected by the USC . “
- The order was proposed by USC and Loughlin lawyers, and then approved by magistrate Mr. Page Kelley and the district courts, reports the Boston Globe.
Why?: The court wants to keep the equipment safe because of the sensitivity, according to the Boston Globe.
- The order reads as follows: “Material protected by the USC constitutes sensitive personal information or confidential and / or commercially sensitive information that would normally be treated as confidential and would not be disclosed to any third party.”
And after: Loughlin’s team will travel to court on February 27 and May 2 for status conference hearings.