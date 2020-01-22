Lori Loughlin's daughters can act as witnesses to the college admissions process

Lori Loughlin’s daughters could act as “star witnesses” to the prosecution against her and her husband Mossimo Giannulli in their upcoming trial for their role in the far-reaching college admissions scandal, a report said Tuesday.

The former “Fuller House” actress was told that the Massachusetts Attorney General will use 21-year-old Isabella Rose and 20-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli as “star witnesses” to get a conviction, a source told us.

Loughlin, 55, asked if anything could be done to keep the girls from testifying – but according to the source, the only solution was to turn their plea into a guilty one.

Both she and her 56-year-old fashion designer husband have not been guilty of allegations that they bribed more than $ 500,000 to take their daughters to the University of Southern California as fake oarsmen.

The alleged scheme included the girls having to pose on rowing machines for “action” pictures that were presented to the school along with false sports profiles, the prosecutor said.

“The prosecutor plans to ask Bella about the photo she took on a rowing machine before she was admitted,” the magazine source said, adding, “Bella did so on instructions from her parents.”

The sisters could refer to the fifth amendment “if their lawyers recommend it” and refuse to testify, the source said.

“They don’t want to be in the crosshairs of this mess more than they already are.”

Neither the prosecutor’s office nor Loughlin’s attorney immediately responded to The Post’s request for comment late Tuesday.

If convicted, Loughlin and Giannulli could both face up to 20 years in prison. Your trials are expected to begin this year.