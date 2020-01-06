Lori Loughlin: When will the trial for Operation Varsity Blues take place?

Loading...

Lori Loughlin and her defense team will appear in court twice before March, according to the US attorney’s office.

The dates: Loughlin and his defense team will have two status conferences in the next two months. Here are the dates:

January 17: She will hold a status conference before investigating judge Kelly at 11:00 am She is not required to attend.

February 27: She will hold a status conference before Justice Gorton at 11 a.m. She is not required to attend.

The context: Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes so their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose can be team recruits for the University of Southern California .

The couple are separately and specifically charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and mail and honest service fraud; conspiracy to commit corruption in federal programs; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The couple pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Last appearance: Loughlin’s team has already appeared in court on October 22, 2019, after being charged with a third indictment. She pleaded not guilty.

She was slapped with an additional charge of conspiracy, according to the Deseret News.

Date of trial: It is not known when the Loughlin trial will begin. This supposes that she does not change her plea as several other parents did.

Utah criminal defense lawyer Greg Skordas told Deseret News that the trial would only last three to four days.

“It is not a difficult case for both parties,” Skordas told Deseret News. “The facts are fairly simple. It will depend on the state of mind of the accused. What was she doing What was she thinking about? What did she know about? And why did she do it? “