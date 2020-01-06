Lori Loughlin University Admission Trial Lasts 3-4 Days, According to Criminal Defense Lawyer

Loading...

Lori Loughlin is still awaiting trial in the university admissions scandal, more than six months after being charged for the first time.

The trial will likely start in 2020, assuming Loughlin does not change his plea.

But the trial won’t last long, Utah criminal defense lawyer Greg Skordas told Deseret News.

Skordas said the trial would last a maximum of one week. It could only last three to four days. At most, it would last a week, he said.

“It is not a difficult case for both parties,” Skordas told Deseret News. “The facts are fairly simple. It will depend on the state of mind of the accused. What was she doing What was she thinking about? What did she know about? And why did she do it? “

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rosa Giannulli, can be team recruits for the University of Southern California. The couple pleaded not guilty in the case. Even after federal prosecutors launched a new series of charges against them earlier this week, the couple held firm and continued their not-guilty plea.

All signs indicate that Loughlin and Giannulli are heading for the trial. Reports suggest that Loughlin really believes that she is innocent in the case and wants to fight her in court.

According to Skordas, there could also be legal reasoning to go to trial.

“The system would break down if we judged all the cases,” he said.

Skordas said lawyers often recommend their clients set trial dates so federal prosecutors can “soften the pot a little” and make a better plea offer.

No one, he said, really wants to be tried in these cases because it takes a lot of resources.

“The judges like to encourage resolution,” said Skordas. “You know, some people call it mediation, but just sit down and try to hammer something out, negotiate a plea, so you don’t take away that much.”

However, the problem with testing is that they are “all or nothing,” said Skordas.

“You win or you lose,” he said. “If you are pleading, you are somewhere in the middle. You resolve the matter in a way that tries to make both parties happy, or perhaps a little unhappy on both sides, but at trial there is a winner and a loser. “

He added, “You know, the trials are heartbreaking. I have clients awaiting trial and they are just sick. You know, they can’t make plans. They cannot organize vacations. You know, they’re just, they’re just, they’re just consumed with this approaching test for weeks or months and they don’t know what their lives will be like afterwards. “