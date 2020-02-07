Lori Loughlin to play “ignorance card” in the defense of the academic admission policy

Lori Loughlin and her defense team are working on a new strategy for the university’s admission scandal – play the “ignorance card,” according to Us Weekly.
What is going on?
- An unnamed source told us weekly that Loughlin and her defense team will use the “ignorance card” for her upcoming university admission case.
- The team will “use the story they didn’t know was a crime,” the source told us weekly. “Their lawyers think it will look like they didn’t know it was a bribe.”
Why does this matter?
- This is the latest development in the case of Loughlin, which surrounds the recognition scandal of Operation Varsity Blues College. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, can be crewmembers for the University of Southern California.
- The couple did not plead guilty to all charges. Federal prosecutors expect that they can stand trial in October, as I wrote earlier.
- The idea of ignorance is not new either. Back in April 2019 – just after the scandal news broke out – reports suggested that Loughlin and her husband wanted to claim ignorance.
-
Fox News said: “Everyone has seen snippets of evidence, but there is much more. If you look at it in context, you can claim that this is a woman who did not understand exactly what she was doing – and she was guided and accompanied by a man who was this area of expertise, “said the source.” If the evidence comes up, she must make a case. … at this point, if she pleads guilty, she feels that the attenuating evidence will never see the light of day. “