Lori Loughlin made a bad legal bet, says Fox News analyst

Lori Loughlin made a bad legal bet in the college admissions scandal, Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin said on Thursday in “America’s Newroom”.

What happened: Colwin said Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli bet when they didn’t agree to a plea deal at the start of the university scandal, according to Fox News.

The context: Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, could be team rookies for the University of Southern California. The couple pleaded not guilty.

Actress Felicity Huffman, who was also named in the scandal, reached a guilty plea and ended up serving less than two weeks.

The bet: Colwin told Fox News that Loughlin’s decision was a bad legal gamble.

Colwin: “So I think it was a bet, and a bet which, frankly, given all the other parents who have argued, who have really light sentences … it was a bet they lost.”

“So I think it was a bet, and a bet which, frankly, given all the other parents who have argued, who have really light sentences … it was a bet they lost.” Colwin: “Prosecutors look at these two, Lori Loughlin and her husband, saying,” You didn’t plead. You have seen dozens of other parents plead guilty. »»

“Prosecutors look at these two, Lori Loughlin and her husband, saying,” You didn’t plead. You have seen dozens of other parents plead guilty. »» Colwin: “Remember that when there was an avalanche of these plea agreements, they were not initially charged with conspiracy to commit fraud. They did not plead, suddenly the next day, the next two days, the prosecutor said, “You did not plead guilty like all these other parents. I will now accuse you of fraud. »»

“Remember that when there was an avalanche of these plea agreements, they were not initially charged with conspiracy to commit fraud. They did not plead, suddenly the next day, the next two days, the prosecutor said, “You did not plead guilty like all these other parents. I will now accuse you of fraud. »» Colwin: “They are now also facing charges of money laundering, which is very important. So this is their last point. If you don’t plead like everyone else, we will now use your daughters and involve your daughters. “

And after: Loughlin’s defense team will appear in court on February 27 and May. 2.