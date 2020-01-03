Lori Loughlin hires a prison expert to help her survive behind bars

Loading...

Actress Lori Loughlin has hired a prison expert to teach her how to survive behind bars if she ends up doing time, according to reports.

The 55-year-old "Fuller House" star, who is awaiting trial on charges in the university admission scandal, is "learning the ropes" about life and etiquette in the big house, People magazine reports.

"Prison is a very different world from Hollywood, and Lori is just trying to be prepared," said a source close to Loughlin.

“Table manners are different; social interactions are different … Here abroad, eye contact is a good thing. You meet someone and shake hands and look him in the eye. In jail, you may not do that. You don't want to challenge someone, "said the source.

Loughlin is also being educated in jargon in the slammer, and has been training to defend himself, according to RadarOnline.com.

"He is struggling, learning jargon and practicing martial arts to give the impression that it is tough and to avoid possible thugs," a source told the celebrity news site. "[She] knows there will be many in federal prison."

"The prison is going to sink or swim and Lori does not intend to sit down and take the abuse without fighting," the source said.

Her husband, the fashion designer, Mossimo Giannulli, who faces the same federal charges of fraud and money laundering, has also been present at the jail counseling sessions.

"They realize that if they are convicted, they will have to serve a sentence," the source told People. "And they are discovering what that would be like, which includes hiring a consultant to explain their life in prison."

But while Loughlin prepares to spend time in prison, she is not convinced of being sent there.

“The advisor is there to help her learn the ropes. That should not be interpreted as that she thinks she will lose her case. Lori is a planner and is doing what she should do for all contingencies, ”said the source.

The couple is accused of paying $ 500,000 for their two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, to enter the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among dozens of wealthy parents, including the "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, who has already served his 14-day jail sentence, accused of paying bribes to a Rick Singer University technician so that his Children were top notch. schools.

The couple pleaded not guilty to fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit bribes in federal programs.

Last month, they filed a motion claiming they didn't know that their "donations" would be used as bribes and that Singer "cheated on them."

