Lori Loughlin hasn't sent rowing photos to USC, reports TMZ

A new report suggests that Lori Loughlin never sent photos of her daughters on an oarsman to the University of Southern California, which could have big implications for her next college admission scandal trial.

The context: Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes to have their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli be team recruits for the University of Southern California . The couple pleaded not guilty to the scandal.

Federal prosecutors alleged that there were photos of Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose on an oarsman, which prosecutors say proves that Loughlin and Gianulli committed fraud against the university.

Now: Anonymous sources linked to the USC told TMZ that the photos were never sent to the school.

“USC-related sources tell TMZ that the photos were never submitted as part of the girls’ admission case. As we reported, the brain of the scandal – Rick Singer – told Lori and Mossimo to take the photos so that it looks like they are experienced in a crew. “

Header lines: Loughlin has been making the headlines for the past few weeks, although his trial date remains pending. Reports suggest that she had hired a prison expert to help her prepare for a possible prison term if convicted.

TMZ has reported that reports of the hiring of an expert by Loughlin are not true. “Totally wrong. I have never met an “expert in prison”. “