Lorde’s Sister Indy Yelich Shares New Songs Snippets

Appears like musical talent operates in the relatives! Lorde’s more youthful sister, 21-calendar year-outdated India “Indy” Yelich O’Connor, shared snippets of new new music on her Instagram Story around the weekend, and they seem so fantastic.

Indy, who’s now quarantined in Bergen, Norway, shared a couple short clips of tunes she’s been operating on. Admittedly, the song — a blend of moody, psychological indie pop that seems to chronicle a unpleasant youthful break up — reminds us so considerably of her massive sister’s similarly emotive pop, but with a breezier, diaristic vibe.

Listen to the heart-wrenching break up observe, under, in a clip taken off her Instagram Tale:

According to supporter accounts on Twitter, Indy’s been sharing clips of new music more than the past year or so, indicating that she’s been hectic doing work in the studio with ideas to launch her have new music. She even shared a gorgeous piano ballad deal with of Julia Michaels’ single, “Challenges”:

Though we cannot wait around for Indy to start her possess mega-pop star job, tunes is just not Indy’s first’s creative endeavor: In 2018, she produced a book of poetry, termed Sticky Notes.

The similar year, she shared her musical aspiration with the New York Publish, telling the publication, “Poetry’s not that various from lyrics.”

Final spring, she posted a stunning handwritten love poem. Study it down below: