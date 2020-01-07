Loading...

It’s been almost two decades since Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning film Lord of the Rings was first made into a film. Judging by the success of the Hobbit trilogy, we still can’t get enough of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy works are brought to life – whether on screen or on a small screen …

In November 2017, Amazon Studios already had the right to produce at least five seasons of a TV series by Lord of the Rings. Given the abundance of Middle Earth materials that Tolkien produced during his lifetime, Amazon could view the series from a variety of directions.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series, including cast rumors, showrunner details, and release date. We will update this page as new information becomes available.

When will Lord of the Rings be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios, will start producing the series in 2020 – though the sheer scale of the drama could take a while to hit the screens.

How many seasons from Amazon Lord of the Rings will there be?

When Amazon acquired the rights to Lord of the Rings for a substantial amount, they committed to several seasons, which included a potential spin-off series.

Nevertheless, formal approval must be obtained from the Amazon managers for each season, in the unlikely scenario that the series is a complete economic disaster.

The company seems to believe that this will not be the case, as it has already confirmed a second season before the first season even started filming. The series will be interrupted for about four months before filming starts again.

Where will the “Lord of the Rings” series from Amazon be shot?

After in-depth speculation, Amazon Studios have confirmed that Middle-Earth will be brought back to life in the New Zealand area. This was the setting for Peter Jackson’s award-winning trilogy.

In a statement, showrunner and executive producer JD Payne and Patrick McKay said: “When we were looking for the place to bring the pristine beauty of the Second Age of Middle-earth to life, we knew we had to find a majestic place. The unspoilt coasts, forests and mountains are home to first-class scenery, studios and highly qualified and experienced craftsmen and other staff.

“And we are pleased that we can now officially confirm New Zealand as our home for our series based on stories from J.R.R. Tolkiens The Lord of the Rings.

“We are grateful to the people and government of New Zealand, and especially Auckland, for supporting us in this preparatory phase. The level of kiwi hospitality with which they received us has already made us feel at home and we look forward to deepening our partnership in the years to come. “

Good news for Tourism New Zealand, then …

Who was occupied in the Amazon Lord of the Rings?

It has been reported that Joseph Mawle will play a villain in the “Lord of the Rings” series.

The actor who played Benjen Stark in Game of Thrones was required to play against the hero Oren in the new series.

The news comes after years and years of star Maxim Baldry being cast “in an important role”.

Australian actress Markella Kavenagh is reported to play a character named Tyra, which includes bandersnatch star Will Poulter as the main actress Beldor.

Elsewhere, Ian McKellen, who played Gandalf in all six Lord of the Rings / Hobbit films, has expressed his interest in repeating his role for the television series, so to speak. During an interview on Graham Norton’s BBC radio in December 2017, Norton asked if McKellen would be annoyed to see another actor playing Gandalf.

“What do you mean, another Gandalf?” McKellen replied before adding, “I didn’t say yes because I wasn’t asked. But do you suggest someone else play it? Gandalf is over 7,000 years old, so I’m not too old. “

New Line Productions, Inc.

In the meantime, Orlando Bloom, who played Legolas in the movies, was practically excluded and told Entertainment Tonight: “I don’t know where I would fit into this world now. When I think you say (I would come back) that Legolas is a 19 year old child. “

Likewise Andy Serkis, who said that there are “no plans for him to be involved at all” as Gollum / Smeagol. “I’m really excited that there will be an Amazon TV version of it,” said Serkis. “I think it is a world that is being explored further.”

Deadline has reported that Ema Horvath was also cast as a regular character.

What is the TV series “The Lord of the Rings” on Amazon about?

Amazon has announced that the series will be discontinued 3,441 years before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring. In the JRR Tolkien timeline, this is referred to as the Númenor Age or the Second Age.

Unfortunately, this means that we probably won’t see many characters from the original series in it since they weren’t there at that time.

3,441 years is a fairly long time, so it is not entirely clear which part of the already established Tolkien tradition we will see. The rise of the great evil ring thief Sauron and the formation of the last alliance of elves and humans take place at the end of the Second Age, but there were a lot of things that happened before that could be covered instead.

Welcome to the second age: https://t.co/Tamd0oRgTw

– The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 7, 2019

According to Den of Geek, the show’s writing team could choose to “record the demise of the legendary human civilization that Aragorn’s bloodline comes from” – which would explain why the rumor originally was that Aragorn’s past would play a role in the series.

However, the news seems to confirm that very few of the characters we know and love from the original trilogy will show up since most were born in the third age (apart from various characters, including Galadriel, Elrond, and Gandalf, who were born ) or existed mentally as “Maiar” before the Second Age).

So, yes, that’s about three and a half thousand years of speculation about what’s going to happen in the series … It’s good that we still have a few more years before it’s released.

Who is the creative team behind Amazon Lord of the Rings?

Amazon announced in July 2019 that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Director JA Bayona will lead the first two episodes of the series. In addition to his partner Belén Atienza, he will also act as executive producer.

They join Star Trek 4 authors JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who will act as co-showrunners. When they were appointed, the couple released a joint statement stating that they were “absolutely thrilled to be working with Amazon to bring it back to life”.

“We feel like Frodo, who is leaving the Shire and has a lot of responsibility in our care,” they added. “It is the beginning of the adventure of my life.”

Game of Thrones author and co-executive producer Bryan Cogman is also advised on the series. After starting as David Benioff and DB Weiss’ assistant, Cogman wrote several episodes of the HBO fantasy drama, including season three “Cripples, Bastards and Broken Things”, season three “Kissed by Fire”, and the second episode of eighth season ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’.

The full LoTR creative team was later confirmed in July 2019. Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire) and former Amazon genre boss Sharon Tal Yguado were all executive producers.

Executive producers also include Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos) and Justin Doble (Stranger Things).

And the series won Rick Heinrichs from Star Wars: The Last Jedi as a production designer and Kate Hawley (Suicide Squad) for the design of costumes.

Will Peter Jackson be involved in the Lord of the Rings Amazon?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoKFtf4A_mc (/ embed)

The Oscar-winning director has confirmed that he won’t look behind the scenes of the new series. Speaking to the French publication Allocine, he said: “I’m not involved in the Lord of the Rings series at all. I understand how my name could appear, but nothing happens to me on this project.”

What do Amazon Middle Earth Maps Mean?

(Amazon)

The company may always keep its cards nearby with current announcements, but behind the scenes, Amazon quietly prepares the way for its groundbreaking publication.

The show’s Twitter feed, set up in November 2018, has been linked to a number of online maps of Middle-earth since February 2019.

Over the course of a few messages, the cards were filled in gradually – but what could that mean?

“I wisely started with a card,” begins the messages, a quote from the author JRR Tolkien of Lord of the Rings.

“I wisely started with a card” – J.R.R. Tolkien

– The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 13, 2019

The messages are then continued and quoted from a section of the book that describes the infamous rings of power.

Three rings for the elven kings in the open air, pic.twitter.com/unJj1Bpde1

– The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 15, 2019

Seven for the dwarven princes in their stone halls, pic.twitter.com/Btk2CRsQI2

– The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 18, 2019

Nine for mortals who are doomed to die, pic.twitter.com/uobDLiKzKs

– The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 25, 2019

Here is the full text:

Three rings for the elven kings under the sky,

Seven for the dwarf lords in their stone halls,

Nine for mortals who are doomed to die

One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne;

In the land of Mordor, where the shadows are.

A ring to rule them all, a ring to find them,

A ring to bring them all and tie them in the dark;

In the land of Mordor, where the shadows are.

Another part of the card is filled in with each message. Could this lead to an important unveiling?

You can explore the map more closely here on the Amazon website.