Lopez, Shakira in a cheerful, exuberant rest time show

NEW YORK (AP) – Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the opportunity to make a cultural statement and released the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.

Their breathless athletics matched those of the soccer players waiting in the dressing room.

Shakira opened with, yes, a hip-shaking version of “She Wolf” and a fast-moving medley with pieces of “She Wolf”, “Whenever, Where” and a fragment of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir”. She managed to control a belly dance, dance rope and even surf back in a crowd. Shakira closed her with her characteristic song ‘Hips Don’t Lie’.

Lopez, in a black leather outfit that matched her dancers, started with a nostalgic excerpt from “Jenny From the Block”. She showed some surprising movements for pole dancing, a reference to her much-needed turn in the movie “Hustlers”. at one point she went into a deep squat while standing on the shoulders of a dancer who was probably sympathetic to the whole country.

She tore through “Love Don Not Cost a Thing”, “Get Right”, “On the Floor” and “Que Calor”, and found time to slip away from the black leather in a sparkling silver outfit that left little to the imagination .

Essentially having an opening act for a concert that doesn’t last much longer than a dozen minutes was a risky move. Sometimes the show seemed rushed as if they were trying to say too much in too short a time. The guest acts, J. Balvin and Bad Bunny, were superfluous and only served to better emphasize the talents of the headliners.

The first halftime show to celebrate Latino artists can rightly be declared a success, and it is also a good omen for the management of Jay-Z, who packed the program for the first time with a new deal with the NFL .

It is memorable that Lopez’s daughter, Emme, accompanied her mother for a couplet of “Let’s Get Loud”, in which the 11-year-old girl sang the chorus of “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen. Her mother then held out her arms and flaunted a red, white, and blue cape in front of the crowd that was a representation of the Puerto Rican flag inside, with the stars and stripes on the outside.

It was a memory of a television audience approaching 100 million that another part of America made a powerful statement for recording.

The two women came together at the end to sing “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”, the song that Shakira composed that was the theme of the 2010 World Cup.

“Muchas gracias,” Shakira said as the camera drove away.

“Thank you very much,” Lopez said.