Loose tire crashes through restaurant window, almost hitting worker

A rogue tire that kicked off a dump truck after breaking down on a Houston highway on Friday nearly hit a worker at a nearby restaurant in a freak accident. Video obtained by KTRK-TV shows Channa Barrada during window execution at Pallotta’s Italian Grill. The owner, Phil Nicosia, told the television station that his employee was sweeping the floor through the window when it occurred. “I thought a bomb had exploded,” he said. He ran out the window with cuts on his face, but he’s OK and already back “Six inches longer and we would have a whole different story,” said Nicosia. Watch above to see the amazing video.

A rogue tire that kicked off a dump truck after breaking down on a Houston highway on Friday nearly struck a worker at a nearby restaurant in a freak accident.

A video obtained by KTRK-TV shows Channa Barrada running from the window of the Pallotta’s Italian Grill.

The owner of the restaurant, Phil Nicosia, told the TV station that his employee was sweeping the floor through the window when this happened.

“I thought a bomb had exploded,” he said.

He ran from the window with cuts on his face, but he is fine and has already returned to work.

“Six inches longer and we would have a whole different story,” said Nicosia.

Watch above to see the amazing video.

.