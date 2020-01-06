Loons may be declining in the northern Wisconsin population.

Loading...

A common loon taking flight in northern Wisconsin (Photo: Linda Grenzer)

Could loons disappear from Wisconsin?

A researcher who has studied these waterbirds on 120 lakes in northern Wisconsin for more than 25 years has found disturbing trends that could signal the possible disappearance of the state bird.

Walter Piper, professor of biology at Chapman University in California, has been closely monitoring the state of the loon in Oneida County since 1993.

He finds that adult loons produce fewer young. The chicks are smaller at a key time in their early development. And young adults return in fewer numbers than previous periods of his research.

He does not know exactly why. But he thinks it has something to do with the high rates of loss of life in chicks and the adequacy of the feed at the stage of chick rearing.

In short, Piper thinks that the loon, symbol of the north, is in trouble.

“Many of us are scratching our heads right now and trying to make sense of it, and wondering what we can do to try to turn it around?”, He said.

Its results, which are submitted to the scientific journal Ecology, are different from other recent assessments of the loon population.

The Federal North American Breeding Bird Survey and the Wisconsin Breeding Bird Atlas, both based on volunteer observations, indicate that the population is stable.

“It’s hard to say,” said Nicholas Anich, conservation biologist with the State Department of Natural Resources and coordinator of the Wisconsin Breeding Bird Atlas.

“But the other data sources do not suggest that we are in significant decline at this point. Whether he’s at the cutting edge of research or something local is going on in this area, this could very well be the case. “

The Wisconsin bird count includes data from the LoonWatch program at Northland College in Ashland, a survey made possible with 200 volunteers who crossed 204 lakes in seven counties when it was last counted on July 18, 2015.

The Northland Wisconsin Loon Survey is the longest and only statewide survey of the species. LoonWatch estimated the population at 4,350 adult loons – an increase of 9.1% from the last survey in 2010.

The chick population was 834. It increased by almost 38% compared to 2010.

The next LoonWatch poll is scheduled for this summer, July 18.

But Piper doesn’t think his research contradicts these numbers.

LoonWatch is a unique measure taken every five years. He throws a large net.

In contrast, Piper’s Loonproject.org uses a real pea shooter.

It pays particular attention to minors and the so-called “floats”, young adults with no established territory, and it focuses on health and survival and the implications for the entire population.

And because loons live long – adults are known to live up to 25 years in the wild – it takes time for a decline in reproductive success to reach the adult population.

Piper spends six to seven weeks in Wisconsin each summer. His team is on the ground from the beginning of May to around August 10. The team typically consists of half a dozen people, including undergraduate and graduate students. He currently has two postdoctoral researchers working with him.

A loon nesting in northern Wisconsin is watched by a researcher. (Photo: Walter Piper)

The team monitors nesting, territorial and rearing behavior of the chicks and weighs and rings the chicks and the adults. With funding, primarily from the National Science Foundation, the project has accumulated a wealth of information on age, physical health and survival over time.

The loons that Piper tracks indicate that the adult population is declining by about 5% per year, and he examines the correlation between the decline and the juveniles that migrate to northern Wisconsin.

“When we look at the chicks that we banded and come back 15, 20 years ago, we saw about half of them,” said Piper. “Now we see about a sixth of it.

“This is the most alarming thing.”

It is particularly concerned about the health of birds in the chick stage.

From 1993 to 2019, the incidence of chicks reaching 5 weeks of age decreased by 1.1% per year. This is normally when a baby loon can find food for himself.

In 2019, 5-week-old chicks weighed 10.5% less than those in 1993.

There are also fewer broods with two chicks, another sign of the problem.

From 1993 to 1998, 53% of the broods were single chick broods. From 2014 to 2019, it increased to 73%.

Threats to loons

Scientists have studied a range of threats to loons, including mercury contamination. As carbon emissions settle on the water, it converts the mercury into its more toxic form, methylmercury, which accumulates in the tissues of the fish, which the loons consume.

Another is type E botulism, a neurotoxin that affects fish-eating birds. It is produced in water with low oxygen content.

There are other factors such as predation or damage during their migration from the south. Climate change could also be a danger.

In 2015, scientists affiliated with the National Audubon Society collected data from the North American Breeding Bird Survey and the Christmas bird count from Audubon and used modeling to understand how habitat ranges could change. for many species of birds in North America. Warmer temperatures could push loons out of northern Wisconsin in the decades to come, they discovered.

But Piper focuses on the vulnerability of loons as chicks and the possibility of an insufficient supply of small fish in the lakes where they nest.

Biologist Walter Piper with a common loon in Oneida County, northern Wisconsin (Photo: member of the Walter Piper field research team)

“It almost has to be,” he said. “It may be entirely a Wisconsin problem, or there may be other contributing factors.”

Michael Meyer, a retired DNR researcher and wildlife toxicologist who has studied loons for more than two decades, said Piper was a “cautious scientist, not inclined to make alarmist statements”.

“I think it correctly represents the data on the lakes it is looking at.”

Meyer, however, is skeptical about the availability of food.

Meyer thinks that predators are spinning above their heads.

“The density of bald eagles in the Oneida county area,” said Meyer, noting that the population of eagles continues to grow.

This summer’s LoonWatch survey could be revealing, according to Meyer.

“All of a sudden, if we see if there is a drop in the number of chicks produced throughout the state, it would be favorable to the fact that something could happen at a broader level,” he said.

