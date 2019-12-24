Looking for assets under the tree

Loading...

There's a lot to like about the Memphis Grizzlies. They have fully accepted the future this season and are therefore a better team and better organization. In Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., arguably the most exciting U-25 duo in the league, it helps to have two budding stars in the squad.

Morant has been a prerequisite for the nightly highlight since the start of the season, including the time when he almost ended Kevin Love's career, and Jackson Jr. has made a strong appearance in the past few weeks after a slow start. That hasn't led to a whole series of victories yet, but the gradual progress has left a lot of room for optimism about Memphis.

Despite their 10:18 record, the grizzlies lead the league in terms of points and are in 3rd place per game. They are currently the 13th in the West standings, but they are only 2.5 games away from the eighth and final playoff position. In short, there is a lot of room for improvement, and given the upcoming holiday season, there are a few items on your wish list that will surely help speed things up.

# 1: learn how to close tight games (or only be competitive)

The grizzlies' net score drops late in tight games. If they keep a head start in the last five minutes of a competition, they are a minus of 19.6 and occupy 23rd overall place in the plus-minus range in clutch situations. Just last week, they took the lead by 24 points against OKC and dropped another goal near the Cavs on Friday after the game was a draw in less than three minutes.

This is largely a product of youth and inexperience. If you have the idea that the grizzlies are earlier than planned (and I am too), this growing pain should subside and eventually translate into victories as soon as they figure out how to close games. At the moment they have a lot to do in this department.

# 2: health and consistency

Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the last two months of his rookie season with a quad injury and spent the first few weeks of the season finding his rhythm. He struggled to exert influence when he learned to negotiate the emergence of star newcomer Ja Morant. After Jackson averaged around 15 ppg in the first two months, his score rose to 21 ppg in December at 48 percent out of the field and over 39 percent in eight attempts with three attempts per game. At 6:10, he should probably bounce better than his 4.4 boards per game, but part of it is a product of the time he spends on the perimeter. Life is about giving and taking.

It's not a mistake that Jackson's resurgence coincided with Morant's injury. The ROY leader missed four games in early December after suffering a scary crash that not only pushed him into the background but also rekindled the debate about placing cameramen in the baskets. Despite this debate, Morant is well aware of his penchant for a ruthless attack on the rim and promised to think twice after the injury if he should sacrifice his body to move forward. Let us hope that he does it in the interest of his own welfare and the future of the franchise.

# 3: Assets for Andre Iguodala

Yes, you may have forgotten that Andre Iguodala was still pending in Memphis. The Grizzlies' front office would prefer not to buy him out and hesitated to trade until they get what they think is worth what they think is a first choice but is actually closer to a second round player or another combination of assets.

Neither age nor ability are the hurdle here. Iguodala would fit into any number of championship candidates this season, be it the Lakers, Clippers, Rockets, or even the Mavs, although Dallas has taken the public stance that they are not actively trying to get involved with Iggy. His contract, coupled with the fact that most of the top competitors have already delivered most of their future draft picks last summer, makes things a bit difficult. Houston is said to still be in the game, but it would take a real magic of Daryl Morey to make money than anyone else. Regardless, as the February trading deadline approaches, the grizzlies must act before wasting the little influence they once had in these negotiations.

