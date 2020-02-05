Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift? Check out the MasterClass cooking class

Valentine’s Day is coming and it’s time to think about a gift for your significant other. If you are looking for a gift that is not the usual flowers or candy for that special person in your life, we have a great idea. MasterClass just got a deal on a Mexican cooking class with Gabriela Cámara that your loved ones are sure to like. Best of all, you don’t even have to leave your desk to buy it. It is also a gift that you both can experience together. That’s what Valentine’s Day is about. Whether you’re shopping for Valentine’s Day or Valentine’s Day, this MasterClass is also a perfect last-minute gift idea, as it will be sent to your inbox immediately after purchase – with no waiting, shipping, or gift wrapping.

MasterClass is a comprehensive online experience. It is an online course that you complete with the best in the world in each category you choose. Instructors include Serena Williams, James Patterson, Gordon Ramsay and others. Each class consists of two to five hours of video content, divided into individual courses that you can play back at any time. Each class also has a downloadable PDF workbook that is used to complement the videos. Classes move to the rhythm of the student, so there is no pressure to complete a course in a certain amount of time.

Cámara is a Mexican cook, author and restaurant owner. The most impressive thing is that she has been awarded twice as a semi-finalist by the James Beard Foundation in the past three years. Cámara and her collaborators were also the subject of a Netflix documentary in 2019 entitled A Tale of Two Kitchens. Her cookbook My Mexico City Kitchen was also published in 2019.

If you’re still looking for Valentine’s Day gift ideas, be sure to read our shopping guides for gift ideas for him and gift ideas for her. If you’re a fan of tradition, we’ve got you covered too. These same day flower delivery locations are sure to deliver exactly what you need for the big day.

